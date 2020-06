Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

3 BEDRM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR RENTAL IS VERY CLEAN AND HAS JUST BEEN PAINTED, HIGH CEILINGS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, STORM SHELTER, THESE APPLS ARE IN HOME, REFRIDGERATOR, STOVE, DISHWASHER, WASHER AND DRYER. COLLEGE STUDENTS WELCOME, CLOSE TO OU CAMPUS, SHOPPING, MEDICAL FACILITIES AND MORE. CAL ME TO SHOW YOU. IT'S READY TO RENT