1009 Classen Available 06/05/20 1009 Classen - 4 Bd/2 Ba - **AVAILABLE IN JUNE** Close to Campus - Less than 1 mile from the University of Oklahoma campus,This large (approximately 2,050 sq ft) 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom includes a study, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, efficient central heat and air system, dishwasher, range, disposal, and washer/dryer hookups in the large basement.



Enjoy the fenced in back yard from the large wood deck located off the rear of the house.



Ample off street parking with a side drive in the front and more parking accessible by the alley in the back.



NOTE: The City of Norman has an ordinance that does not allow more than 3 unrelated people to occupy a single family home. See http://www.normanok.gov/planning/three-unrelated-persons-ordinance



Tenant pays Electric, Gas, and Water.



Norman Public Schools:

Lincoln Elementary School

Irving Middle School

Norman High School



Pets Welcome (2 PET LIMIT):

1 Pet - $300 Deposit + $25/mo Pet Rent

2 Pet - $400 Deposit + $40/mo Pet Rent



Call RJH Realty today to set up a showing at 405-364-4801

View all of our available properties at www.rjh-realty.com

Email us with questions at info@rjh-realty.com



