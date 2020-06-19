All apartments in Norman
1009 Classen
Last updated May 3 2020 at 9:19 AM

1009 Classen

1009 Classen Blvd · (405) 364-4801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1009 Classen Blvd, Norman, OK 73071

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1009 Classen · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1009 Classen Available 06/05/20 1009 Classen - 4 Bd/2 Ba - **AVAILABLE IN JUNE** Close to Campus - Less than 1 mile from the University of Oklahoma campus,This large (approximately 2,050 sq ft) 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom includes a study, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, efficient central heat and air system, dishwasher, range, disposal, and washer/dryer hookups in the large basement.

Enjoy the fenced in back yard from the large wood deck located off the rear of the house.

Ample off street parking with a side drive in the front and more parking accessible by the alley in the back.

NOTE: The City of Norman has an ordinance that does not allow more than 3 unrelated people to occupy a single family home. See http://www.normanok.gov/planning/three-unrelated-persons-ordinance

Tenant pays Electric, Gas, and Water.

Norman Public Schools:
Lincoln Elementary School
Irving Middle School
Norman High School

Pets Welcome (2 PET LIMIT):
1 Pet - $300 Deposit + $25/mo Pet Rent
2 Pet - $400 Deposit + $40/mo Pet Rent

Call RJH Realty today to set up a showing at 405-364-4801
View all of our available properties at www.rjh-realty.com
Email us with questions at info@rjh-realty.com

(RLNE2447354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Classen have any available units?
1009 Classen has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Classen have?
Some of 1009 Classen's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Classen currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Classen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Classen pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Classen is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Classen offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Classen does offer parking.
Does 1009 Classen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Classen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Classen have a pool?
No, 1009 Classen does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Classen have accessible units?
No, 1009 Classen does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Classen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Classen has units with dishwashers.
