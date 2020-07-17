782 W 147th PL S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

Available 08/01/20 Beautiful home in a wonderful community w/ pool - Property Id: 300977



Beautiful well finished home with amazing features like large bonus room, spacious master and expansive covered patio. The Taylors Pond II community offers 3 fishing ponds, two playgrounds, walking trails and a neighborhood pool. This home is offered unfurnished but furnished or partially furnished options are available.

