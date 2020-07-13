/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
72 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Glenpool, OK
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Alderview Apartments
1050 East 141st Place, Glenpool, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
650 sqft
1070 E.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated May 23 at 02:17pm
9 Units Available
Grandview Heights
12302 S Yukon Ave, Glenpool, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1111 sqft
Enjoy amenities like two dog parks, a gym, a resort-style pool and a basketball court. The South Tulsa apartments feature vaulted ceilings, sunrooms and gourmet kitchens. Easy access to downtown Tulsa via nearby Highway 75.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated March 3 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Glenpool Duplexes
163 E 143rd Street, Glenpool, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$989
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glenpool Duplexes in Glenpool. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
688 E 142nd St
688 East 142nd Street, Glenpool, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
914 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Rent to Own - Glenpool - Remodel - Property Id: 311234 3 beds / 1.5 bath. 914 SQ FT. Currently being remodeled! Should be available in 2-3 weeks from today (6.29.2020). Sent me a message to fill out an simple, free application.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
782 W 147th PL S
782 147th Place, Glenpool, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful home in a wonderful community w/ pool - Property Id: 300977 Beautiful well finished home with amazing features like large bonus room, spacious master and expansive covered patio.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14111 S Hickory Pl
14111 Hickory Place, Glenpool, OK
2 Bedrooms
$661
750 sqft
Rent to Own - Glenpool - Sold as is - Property Id: 311245 2 beds / 1 bath. 750 SQ FT. House is sold 'as is'. Great chance for you to add your own touch to your own and gain equity! Rent to Own, no credit check.
Results within 5 miles of Glenpool
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
39 Units Available
Southern Memorial Acres
Encore Memorial
7860 East 126th St S, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$810
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1227 sqft
One- to-three-bedroom apartments with patio, air-con, and well-equipped kitchens. The trendy community clubhouse has a business center, gym, media room and coffee bar. Conveniently located between Bixby and Tulsa and next to Arkansas River.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
26 Units Available
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$885
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1129 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
22 Units Available
Bandon Trails
2505 E 88th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$470
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1190 sqft
Near Oral Roberts University. Apartments and townhouses with private entries, fully equipped kitchens and large patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a gym, soccer field and saltwater pool. Large parking areas available.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Village On The Green
758 West B Street, Jenks, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$749
783 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Village On The Green in Jenks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Cedarcrest
Deerfield Estates
8812 S Delaware Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Deerfield Estates in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
$
4 Units Available
Thrive Jenks
204 S Riverfront Dr, Jenks, OK
1 Bedroom
$810
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1079 sqft
THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE. Located in Jenks, Oklahoma, and just across the river from Tulsa, THRIVE Jenks is a living experience unlike any other.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3893 E 144th St S
3893 E 144th St S, Bixby, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1851 sqft
Norrington- Four spacious bedrooms, bright, open living areas and a dream kitchen with a walk-in pantry sure to be the envy of all your friends - the Norrington has it all.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
410 N. Forest ave.
410 N Forest St, Jenks, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1078 sqft
This cute Jenks home has nice hardwood floors in living and bedrooms with fresh paint throughout. Furnished open kitchen. Fully fenced backyard on a nice large corner lot close to highway access and shopping. This one will be gone quickly!
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
11407 S. Date St.
11407 South Date Street, Jenks, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1558 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3/2 in Jenks School District! - *Newly Remodeled in Jenks School District!* No carpet; all hard floors! Located In The Fox Run Subdivision In Jenks, This Charming Two-Story 3/2/2 House includes Granite Countertops, Several Walk-In
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11704 S. Holley Ave.
11704 South Holley Avenue, Jenks, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1718 sqft
Clean & Bright Home In Jenks School District! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, tiled kitchen w/pantry, vaulted ceiling in large living room, 2 car garage and fenced yard. Located near neighborhood park. Very nice! Available August 1st.
Results within 10 miles of Glenpool
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
83 Units Available
Brookside
The Villa's at Midtown
2001 E Skelly Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$445
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
957 sqft
Residential community located on 12 landscaped acres close to Thomas Edison Prep School. Volleyball and basketball courts, swimming pool, picnic area, fitness center and playground for residents.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
69 Units Available
Brookside
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$459
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Welcome home to Urban Oaks @ 51st Apartments, a beautiful apartment home community perfectly situated in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
53 Units Available
Darlington Oaks
4801 S Braden Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$439
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$459
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$609
914 sqft
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
10 Units Available
Marquis on Memorial
14681 S 82nd East Ave, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,420
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1200 sqft
Welcome to Marquis on Memorial, offering you luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes at unbeatable prices.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
15 Units Available
Brookside
The Village at Brookside
1404 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
978 sqft
Experience a bit of Brooksides Charm! Apartment layouts to fit your style! Offering one or two bedrooms, our floor plans are full of character and sophistication to make you feel right at home.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
41 Units Available
Kensington
Red River Apartments
1502 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$509
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
900 sqft
WELCOME HOME! No matter your lifestyle, Red River is the place for you.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
28 Units Available
Midtown Flats
4803 South Braden Avenue, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$760
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.
