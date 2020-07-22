Apartment List
29 Apartments for rent in Glenpool, OK with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Glenpool offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
5 Units Available
Cedarcrest
Deerfield Estates
8812 S Delaware Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$599
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$749
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$939
1225 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Deerfield Estates in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:03 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Thrive Jenks
204 S Riverfront Dr, Jenks, OK
1 Bedroom
$810
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE. Located in Jenks, Oklahoma, and just across the river from Tulsa, THRIVE Jenks is a living experience unlike any other.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
11234 S Locust Circle
11234 South Locust Circle, Jenks, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1626 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Cul De Sac 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home Jenks Schools - Property Id: 12826 Colonial 2 Story Family Home in quite cul de sac located in Copperfield Estates in Jenks.
Results within 10 miles of Glenpool
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
26 Units Available
Springs at Woodlands South
7541 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$760
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$862
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1118 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located blocks from Woodland Hills Mall and Oklahoma Aquarium. Hardwood-style floors and nine-foot ceilings. Tenants have a community car care center, pet spa and pool.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
Woodland Oaks
7142 S 92nd East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$603
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location next to shopping, entertainment and major roads. Units feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwashers, fireplace and wood plank flooring. Community features two lighted tennis courts, grilling station and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:47 AM
1 Unit Available
Brookside
Pin Oak Townhomes
4928 S Quaker Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$749
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pin Oak Townhomes, one of the featured communities of Winfield Property Management located in Tulsa’s Brookside area is conveniently located to great eating, special happy hour spots, the best grocery shopping options, amazing parks along Riverside,
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:41 PM
21 Units Available
South Peoria
The View at Riverside
910 E 61st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$499
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
900 sqft
Welcome to The View @ Riverside Apartments.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
19 Units Available
Brookside
The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,270
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1338 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Brookside and close to shops and dining. Community features a garden, fire pit, yoga studio, sauna, and pool. Elegant homes with modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
11 Units Available
Atria
8601 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$879
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium, pet-friendly apartments on the southern edge of Meadowbrook Country Club. Saltwater swimming pool, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Garage, courtyard, clubhouse and internet access. Just minutes from Tulsa Community College.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 12:05 PM
7 Units Available
Marquis on Memorial
14681 S 82nd East Ave, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$735
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Marquis on Memorial, offering you luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes at unbeatable prices.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
21 Units Available
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$755
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
14 Units Available
Memorial Creek
9602 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$745
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Creek Turnpike. Floor plans feature huge walk-in closets and oversized patios or balconies. Select apartments offer computer desks, built-in bookcases and island kitchens. Coffee bar, clubhouse, gym and outdoor swimming pool on site.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:26 PM
16 Units Available
Sun Meadow
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$820
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
975 sqft
Lots of privacy and 24-hour maintenance service. Glass elevators, heated jacuzzi and two pools on-site. Near supermarkets and Woodland Hills Mall. Pets of any size welcomed.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
10 Units Available
Villa Grove
French Villa Apartments
4746 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the carefree lifestyle that you deserve! French Villa offers a range of affordable floorplans in a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
13 Units Available
Residences at Boardwalk
8300 E. 123rd St. South, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$908
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around a restaurant-lined boardwalk, the luxury units feature stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, and air conditioning. Climate-controlled garage parking. Convenient to Hwy 364 and all of downtown Tulsa.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated February 10 at 03:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Avignon Townhomes
1902 E 74th Pl, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1958 sqft
Large three-bedroom townhomes with double vanities, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a sport court and on-site laundry facilities. Near Victory Christian School.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated March 24 at 08:35 PM
4 Units Available
Hampton Hills
718 W 49th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units have in unit laundry and patio or balcony. Located just a short drive from shopping and dining of downtown Tulsa. Community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Brookside
4919 South Detroit Avenue
4919 South Detroit Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
750 sqft
4919 South Detroit Avenue Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home Zero deposit possible - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home move in ready! Completely updated home in a great location.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
South Peoria
1802 East 66th Place F308
1802 East 66th Place, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$525
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3rd Floor 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 316815 Cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo on the 3rd floor of a gated community. New paint, newer appliances, all-electric. Tenant pays electric only. Pets negotiable.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
2109 E 25th Pl
2109 East 25th Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
4000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Executive Midtown Tulsa Home - Property Id: 318685 Executive Midtown Home designed by famous Tulsa Architect John Brooks Walton. Huge Master, Office, Dining Room, Family Room, Wetbar, Formal Living/Great Room.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
South Peoria
1033 E 57th Pl #18
1033 East 57th Place, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$825
1088 sqft
1033 E 57th Pl #18 Available 08/07/20 Darling Gathering Place Brookside Townhouse - Gated Community - 1 bedroom 1.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
4730 E 68th st unit 257
4730 East 68th Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$900
2 bed for rent - Nice 2 bed with full size washer and dryer in quiet area of Willow Creek (RLNE5906217)

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
South Peoria
6612 S Zunis Avenue
6612 South Zunis Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
1114 sqft
Updated Condo near 71st & Lewis! Enjoy an open floor plan downstairs with wood-like floors in the Living, Dining, and Kitchen. Also downstairs is Utility and Half-Bathroom.

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Patrick Henry
4627 E 46th Street
4627 East 46th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1408 sqft
This complete remodel is centrally located in desirable Patrick Henry Schools. Home features custom cabinetry, marble countertops throughout, custom rain shower& custom cedar covered patio/recessed lights great for summer gatherings.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Glenpool, OK

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Glenpool offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Glenpool. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Glenpool can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

