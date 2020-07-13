/
apartments with pool
44 Apartments for rent in Glenpool, OK with pool
9 Units Available
Grandview Heights
12302 S Yukon Ave, Glenpool, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1111 sqft
Enjoy amenities like two dog parks, a gym, a resort-style pool and a basketball court. The South Tulsa apartments feature vaulted ceilings, sunrooms and gourmet kitchens. Easy access to downtown Tulsa via nearby Highway 75.
Results within 5 miles of Glenpool
39 Units Available
Southern Memorial Acres
Encore Memorial
7860 East 126th St S, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$810
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1227 sqft
One- to-three-bedroom apartments with patio, air-con, and well-equipped kitchens. The trendy community clubhouse has a business center, gym, media room and coffee bar. Conveniently located between Bixby and Tulsa and next to Arkansas River.
26 Units Available
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$885
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1129 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
22 Units Available
Bandon Trails
2505 E 88th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$470
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1190 sqft
Near Oral Roberts University. Apartments and townhouses with private entries, fully equipped kitchens and large patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a gym, soccer field and saltwater pool. Large parking areas available.
6 Units Available
Cedarcrest
Deerfield Estates
8812 S Delaware Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Deerfield Estates in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Thrive Jenks
204 S Riverfront Dr, Jenks, OK
1 Bedroom
$810
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1079 sqft
THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE. Located in Jenks, Oklahoma, and just across the river from Tulsa, THRIVE Jenks is a living experience unlike any other.
1 Unit Available
3893 E 144th St S
3893 E 144th St S, Bixby, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1851 sqft
Norrington- Four spacious bedrooms, bright, open living areas and a dream kitchen with a walk-in pantry sure to be the envy of all your friends - the Norrington has it all.
1 Unit Available
12506 S 13th Place
12506 South 13th Place, Jenks, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3672 sqft
Beautiful home in Southern Lakes located in the new Bixby West Elementary School District that opens in August 2020. Hardwoods in all main living areas on first floor.
Results within 10 miles of Glenpool
20 Units Available
Brookside
The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,270
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1338 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Brookside and close to shops and dining. Community features a garden, fire pit, yoga studio, sauna, and pool. Elegant homes with modern finishes.
83 Units Available
Brookside
The Villa's at Midtown
2001 E Skelly Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$445
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
957 sqft
Residential community located on 12 landscaped acres close to Thomas Edison Prep School. Volleyball and basketball courts, swimming pool, picnic area, fitness center and playground for residents.
69 Units Available
Brookside
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$459
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Welcome home to Urban Oaks @ 51st Apartments, a beautiful apartment home community perfectly situated in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
10 Units Available
Marquis on Memorial
14681 S 82nd East Ave, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,420
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1200 sqft
Welcome to Marquis on Memorial, offering you luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes at unbeatable prices.
15 Units Available
Brookside
The Village at Brookside
1404 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
978 sqft
Experience a bit of Brooksides Charm! Apartment layouts to fit your style! Offering one or two bedrooms, our floor plans are full of character and sophistication to make you feel right at home.
41 Units Available
Kensington
Red River Apartments
1502 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$509
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
900 sqft
WELCOME HOME! No matter your lifestyle, Red River is the place for you.
28 Units Available
Midtown Flats
4803 South Braden Avenue, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
24 Units Available
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$760
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.
17 Units Available
Sun Meadow
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$814
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$917
975 sqft
Lots of privacy and 24-hour maintenance service. Glass elevators, heated jacuzzi and two pools on-site. Near supermarkets and Woodland Hills Mall. Pets of any size welcomed.
14 Units Available
Atria
8601 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$860
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium, pet-friendly apartments on the southern edge of Meadowbrook Country Club. Saltwater swimming pool, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Garage, courtyard, clubhouse and internet access. Just minutes from Tulsa Community College.
29 Units Available
Springs at Woodlands South
7541 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$727
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$862
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1118 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located blocks from Woodland Hills Mall and Oklahoma Aquarium. Hardwood-style floors and nine-foot ceilings. Tenants have a community car care center, pet spa and pool.
14 Units Available
Woodland Oaks
7142 S 92nd East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$613
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$868
1011 sqft
Great location next to shopping, entertainment and major roads. Units feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwashers, fireplace and wood plank flooring. Community features two lighted tennis courts, grilling station and fitness center.
17 Units Available
Memorial Creek
9602 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$745
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Creek Turnpike. Floor plans feature huge walk-in closets and oversized patios or balconies. Select apartments offer computer desks, built-in bookcases and island kitchens. Coffee bar, clubhouse, gym and outdoor swimming pool on site.
5 Units Available
Avery Park
4111 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
934 sqft
Welcome Home to Avery Park! We are an ALL BILLS PAID Community! Conveniently located on E 51st street in Tulsa near great restaurants, shops, and grocery stores.
1 Unit Available
Cedar Ridge
11100 E 96th St S, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$899
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cedar Ridge Apartments is the luxury community you’ve been searching for. Our brand-new, spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are available in a number of unique floor plans.
15 Units Available
Residences at Boardwalk
8300 E. 123rd St. South, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$908
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around a restaurant-lined boardwalk, the luxury units feature stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, and air conditioning. Climate-controlled garage parking. Convenient to Hwy 364 and all of downtown Tulsa.
