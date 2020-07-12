80 Apartments for rent in Glenpool, OK with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Glenpool apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Alderview Apartments
1050 East 141st Place, Glenpool, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
650 sqft
1070 E.
Last updated May 23 at 02:17pm
9 Units Available
Grandview Heights
12302 S Yukon Ave, Glenpool, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1111 sqft
Enjoy amenities like two dog parks, a gym, a resort-style pool and a basketball court. The South Tulsa apartments feature vaulted ceilings, sunrooms and gourmet kitchens. Easy access to downtown Tulsa via nearby Highway 75.
Last updated March 3 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Glenpool Duplexes
163 E 143rd Street, Glenpool, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$989
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glenpool Duplexes in Glenpool. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
26 Units Available
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$885
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1129 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
40 Units Available
Southern Memorial Acres
Encore Memorial
7860 East 126th St S, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$810
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1227 sqft
One- to-three-bedroom apartments with patio, air-con, and well-equipped kitchens. The trendy community clubhouse has a business center, gym, media room and coffee bar. Conveniently located between Bixby and Tulsa and next to Arkansas River.
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
22 Units Available
Bandon Trails
2505 E 88th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$470
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1190 sqft
Near Oral Roberts University. Apartments and townhouses with private entries, fully equipped kitchens and large patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a gym, soccer field and saltwater pool. Large parking areas available.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Village On The Green
758 West B Street, Jenks, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$749
783 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Village On The Green in Jenks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Cedarcrest
Deerfield Estates
8812 S Delaware Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Deerfield Estates in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
4 Units Available
Thrive Jenks
204 S Riverfront Dr, Jenks, OK
1 Bedroom
$810
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1072 sqft
THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE. Located in Jenks, Oklahoma, and just across the river from Tulsa, THRIVE Jenks is a living experience unlike any other.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3893 E 144th St S
3893 E 144th St S, Bixby, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1851 sqft
Norrington- Four spacious bedrooms, bright, open living areas and a dream kitchen with a walk-in pantry sure to be the envy of all your friends - the Norrington has it all.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11125 South Joplin Avenue
11125 South Joplin Avenue, Tulsa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,049
2588 sqft
Beautiful south Tulsa 4 bed / 2 bath - Large 4 bed / 2 bath luxurious living. See photos to understand just how nice this property is! (RLNE5865327)

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
11017 S Lawrence Street
11017 South Lawrence Street, Jenks, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2628 sqft
Jenks Schools. 3 Bedroom with Formal Dining Room and Study. Game room and bath Upstairs.. Granite counters in KT, hard woods, office and formal dining. Gourmet kitchen. Custom paint. Built in dresser master closet. Long list of features and upgrades.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
6100 E 81st Street
6100 East 81st Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2599 sqft
Large 2 bedroom, 3 bath home on approximately 3.5 acres. Home has large living areas and huge trees.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
12506 S 13th Place
12506 South 13th Place, Jenks, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3672 sqft
Beautiful home in Southern Lakes located in the new Bixby West Elementary School District that opens in August 2020. Hardwoods in all main living areas on first floor.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11704 S. Holley Ave.
11704 South Holley Avenue, Jenks, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1718 sqft
Clean & Bright Home In Jenks School District! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, tiled kitchen w/pantry, vaulted ceiling in large living room, 2 car garage and fenced yard. Located near neighborhood park. Very nice! Available August 1st.
Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
69 Units Available
Brookside
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$459
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Welcome home to Urban Oaks @ 51st Apartments, a beautiful apartment home community perfectly situated in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
53 Units Available
Darlington Oaks
4801 S Braden Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$439
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$459
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$609
914 sqft
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
10 Units Available
Marquis on Memorial
14681 S 82nd East Ave, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,420
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1200 sqft
Welcome to Marquis on Memorial, offering you luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes at unbeatable prices.
Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
15 Units Available
Brookside
The Village at Brookside
1404 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
978 sqft
Experience a bit of Brooksides Charm! Apartment layouts to fit your style! Offering one or two bedrooms, our floor plans are full of character and sophistication to make you feel right at home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
28 Units Available
Midtown Flats
4803 South Braden Avenue, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$760
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Woodland Oaks
7142 S 92nd East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$613
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$868
1011 sqft
Great location next to shopping, entertainment and major roads. Units feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwashers, fireplace and wood plank flooring. Community features two lighted tennis courts, grilling station and fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
17 Units Available
Sun Meadow
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$814
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$917
975 sqft
Lots of privacy and 24-hour maintenance service. Glass elevators, heated jacuzzi and two pools on-site. Near supermarkets and Woodland Hills Mall. Pets of any size welcomed.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Brookside
Pin Oak Townhomes
4928 S Quaker Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$749
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pin Oak Townhomes, one of the featured communities of Winfield Property Management located in Tulsa’s Brookside area is conveniently located to great eating, special happy hour spots, the best grocery shopping options, amazing parks along Riverside,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Glenpool, OK

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Glenpool apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

