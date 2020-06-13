/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM
52 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glenpool, OK
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated March 3 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Glenpool Duplexes
163 E 143rd Street, Glenpool, OK
3 Bedrooms
$989
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glenpool Duplexes in Glenpool. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
14624 South Yukon Avenue
14624 South Yukon Avenue, Glenpool, OK
3 Bedrooms
$995
1172 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-1.5ba-1ga home in Glenpool has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.
Results within 1 mile of Glenpool
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11705 South Vine Street
11705 South Vine Street, Jenks, OK
Jenks Luxury Next To Pool! - 6 Bedroom 3 bath with study and upstairs game room. Kitchen has granite, SS appliances and large pantry. Master bath has jetted tub, his and her vanity and separate shower. Covered patio and full privacy fence.
Results within 5 miles of Glenpool
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southern Memorial Acres
39 Units Available
Encore Memorial
7860 East 126th St S, Bixby, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1227 sqft
One- to-three-bedroom apartments with patio, air-con, and well-equipped kitchens. The trendy community clubhouse has a business center, gym, media room and coffee bar. Conveniently located between Bixby and Tulsa and next to Arkansas River.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
17 Units Available
Bandon Trails
2505 E 88th St, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$865
1190 sqft
Near Oral Roberts University. Apartments and townhouses with private entries, fully equipped kitchens and large patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a gym, soccer field and saltwater pool. Large parking areas available.
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
3122 East 88th Street
3122 East 88th Street, Tulsa, OK
Luxurious Rental in South Tulsa! Gated Wellington South in Jenks Schools District! Many upgrades throughout. Spacious kitchen w/ state of the art industrial stainless steel appliance, Farmhouse sink, wine refrigerator, large center island and more.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10119 South College Place
10119 South College Place, Tulsa, OK
Beautiful home across from Jenks Middle School - Large updated home with 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
10354 S Nathan Pl
10354 S Nathan Pl, Jenks, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1626 sqft
Yorkshire-This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bath split floor plan offers more than 1625 sqft and features a covered front porch, an open kitchen with center island and walk-in pantry, dining area with access to rear patio, large living room with spacious
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2601 W 112th Pl S
2601 W 112th Pl S, Jenks, OK
Available July 10th! The Washita features an open kitchen with center island and walk-in pantry, large living area with dramatic 10ft ceilings, a secluded master suite with his & hers vanities, a flex-room that can be used as a fourth bedroom, study
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
1 Unit Available
14828 S Toledo Ave
14828 South Toledo Avenue, Bixby, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1174 sqft
This cute house in Bixby is in a smaller gated community. Neutral colors throughout with 3 nice sized bedrooms and two full baths. Close to highway access and golf course!
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
5775 E 145th Place S
5775 East 145th Place South, Bixby, OK
Lovely and Liveable in BIXBY schools. 5/2.5/3 with 3 living areas, formals, loft game, one owner. Close to neighborhood pool in desirable Ridge at South County. Nice patio & large private fenced back yard.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Shady Oaks Estates
1 Unit Available
4002 West 104th Court South
4002 W 104th Ct S, Tulsa, OK
**Not available until the middle of the month** Beautiful 4 bedroom house in Southern Reserve. Granite kitchen and stainless steel appliances, includes fridge! Jenks schools with convenient location to highways and town.
Results within 10 miles of Glenpool
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
Brookside
17 Units Available
The Village at Brookside
1404 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$799
978 sqft
Experience a bit of Brooksides Charm! Apartment layouts to fit your style! Offering one or two bedrooms, our floor plans are full of character and sophistication to make you feel right at home.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
25 Units Available
Springs at Woodlands South
7541 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1366 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located blocks from Woodland Hills Mall and Oklahoma Aquarium. Hardwood-style floors and nine-foot ceilings. Tenants have a community car care center, pet spa and pool.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
28 Units Available
Midtown Flats
4803 South Braden Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$889
1330 sqft
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1531 sqft
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Atria
8601 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1515 sqft
Premium, pet-friendly apartments on the southern edge of Meadowbrook Country Club. Saltwater swimming pool, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Garage, courtyard, clubhouse and internet access. Just minutes from Tulsa Community College.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Villa Grove
12 Units Available
French Villa Apartments
4746 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1405 sqft
Enjoy the carefree lifestyle that you deserve! French Villa offers a range of affordable floorplans in a park-like setting.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
15 Units Available
Marquis on Memorial
14681 S 82nd East Ave, Bixby, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1200 sqft
Welcome to Marquis on Memorial, offering you luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes at unbeatable prices.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated February 10 at 03:49pm
1 Unit Available
Avignon Townhomes
1902 E 74th Pl, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1958 sqft
Large three-bedroom townhomes with double vanities, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a sport court and on-site laundry facilities. Near Victory Christian School.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
10401 East 116th Street South
10401 East 116th Street South, Bixby, OK
**TWO WEEKS FREE RENT WITH A 24 MONTH LEASE! Must move in by June 30.** Beautiful home! Installing new flooring on main floor. Master suite on main level. 2 eating areas. Half bath on main floor. Open living with fireplace, combo dining.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
1 Unit Available
15 E Fairlane Drive
15 Fairlane Drive, Sapulpa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1343 sqft
Great Sapulpa Home!
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
12829 E 133rd Street S
12829 East 133rd Street, Tulsa County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1624 sqft
BIXBY SCHOOLS! Three bedrooms all with walk-in closets and two baths. This home has been in process of being updated with new paint, carpeting, granite and SS appliances.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shadow Mountain
1 Unit Available
6837 S 78th E Avenue
6837 S 78th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Clean Duplex - Property Id: 299913 Great South Tulsa location near 71st & Memorial. Large rooms, 3 BR, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Central HVAC. Living Room has vaulted ceiling and fireplace.
