Apartment List
/
OK
/
guthrie
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:04 AM

90 Apartments for rent in Guthrie, OK with garage

Guthrie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
124 W Oklahoma Apartment B Avenue
124 W Oklahoma Ave, Guthrie, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1311 sqft
Live downtown Historic Guthrie.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
708 S Drexel Street
708 South Drexel Street, Guthrie, OK
3 Bedrooms
$900
1116 sqft
Spacious single family home on two lots; tile and carpet flooring, W/D hookups, refrigerator, microwave oven, storage building on property. Converted garage can be a 4th bedroom or 2nd living room. Security deposit is $800.00.
Results within 1 mile of Guthrie

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
449 Saint Claire Drive
449 Saint Claire Dr, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$4,595
Such A DREAM! Basically BRAND NEW! Seven Oaks @ Oak Tree! - This home is located off of Kelly, north of Waterloo, through the monitored security gates at Oak Tree into Seven Oaks. What a dream! Great appeal from arrival.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12426 Hidden Run Road
12426 Hidden Run Road, Logan County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1848 sqft
FOR SALE OR LEASE: NEW HOME ON 1/2 OF AN ACRE IN HIDDEN OAKS ADDITION IN EDMOND. - 12426 Hidden Run Road Edmond, Ok. 73044 Hidden Oaks Addition (From Waterloo & Broadway go approx. 4 miles North to Forrest Hills.
Results within 5 miles of Guthrie

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
1034 Villas Creek Dr
1034 Villas Creek Drive, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2762 sqft
The VILLAS at HUNTER'S CREEK is a lovely gated community offering low maintenance living. An active HOA with many social activities, lawn maintenance, clubhouse+kitchen+fitness room+pool.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Faircloud
1 Unit Available
1509 Morning Star Drive
1509 Morning Star, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3471 sqft
Large home for lease in Edmond Schools. Beautiful resort style pool in backyard along with outdoor living space. Great location!! Open floor plan with 12' ceilings, heavy crown and baseboard thru-out.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1821 Yosemite Pl
1821 Yosemite Place, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1588 sqft
1821 Yosemite Pl Available 07/01/20 Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car Home in Edmond - Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car home near Danforth & Santa Fe. The living room features a wood burning fireplace, access to the covered back patio and opens into the dining.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3009 Wind Call Lane
3009 Wind Call Ln, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
3009 Wind Call Lane Available 08/01/20 Stunning House N Edmond! 2 minute walk to Centennial Elem! - This home is located in Centennial @ Iron Horse Ranch on Coltrane, north of Coffee Creek.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3605 Oakridge Circle
3605 Oakridge Circle, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1876 sqft
3605 Oakridge Circle Available 06/15/20 Lovely East Edmond 3 bed + study, 2 bath, 2 car! - You will love this 3 bedroom + office, 2 bath, 2 car is located near 2nd and I-35 in the Windsong addition.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glendale Acres
1 Unit Available
2832 Pacifica Lane
2832 Pacifica Ln, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,115
1867 sqft
FOR LEASE: 2832 PACIFICA LN EDMOND, OK. 73044 3 OR 4 BDRM - 2832 PACIFICIA LANE EDMOND, OK. 73044 INSPIRADA ADDITION North side of Covell between Bryant & Coltrane.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
618 Sisken Ct
618 Sisken Court, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1455 sqft
618 Sisken Ct Available 06/20/20 Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car in Edmond! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage duplex located off Kelly between Edmond & Danforth. Living room with wood-burning fireplace and built ins.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3217 Briargate Road
3217 Briargate Rd, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2000 sqft
3217 Briargate Road Available 07/19/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in East Edmond with 3 Car Garage - Edmond Schools - 3 bedrooms with optional fourth bedroom or study, 2 full bathrooms and a 3 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Steeplechase
1 Unit Available
2316 Steeplechase Rd
2316 Steeplechase Road, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful House Near I-35 - Property Id: 296983 Just Finished new painting, new bright natural color in the whole house. New paints for closet, master bathroom, Kitchen cabinets. New AC, new granite countertop in the kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Steeplechase
1 Unit Available
2208 Animada Place
2208 Animada Pl, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1885 sqft
Edmond Hill Country For Lease !! - BRAND NEW DEVELOPMENT IN NE EDMOND* 3-CAR GARAGE *STUDY OR 4TH BEDROOM OFF OF ENTRY - DOES HAVE A CLOSET*GREAT CURB APPEAL*LOTS OF QUALITY FINISHING TOUCHES*WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAJORITY OF THE FIRST FLOOR*OPEN

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1265 East Main Street
1265 E Main St, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1575 sqft
Enjoy this new 3Bd/2.5Ba townhome/duplex two blocks from UCO and one block from Walmart, Target, Pei Wei, Bricktown Brewery and Bryant Square.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coffee Creek
1 Unit Available
3209 SONGWOOD DRIVE
3209 Songwood Drive, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2166 sqft
Storm Shelter - Community Pool - Edmond North Schools - Lawn Care Inc. - Lakefront lot. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Office, 2 dining, 3 car turned garage, 2166 sq. ft. (est.), built in 2005 in the Ash Grove at Coffee Creek addition.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4584 Rabbit Run
4584 Rabbit Run, Logan County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1474 sqft
Pets Negotiable This stunning newly-built home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious living areas, beautiful appliances, a 2-car garage, lots of storage areas, walk in closets and natural lighting.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Chowning Heights
1 Unit Available
926 Castle Road
926 Castle Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
PICS OF ALL NEW PAINT COMING SOON! Beautiful open concept home available soon in prime Edmond location! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage house is a gem and very close to award winning Edmond schools (Northern Hills, Sequoyah and North)! The

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Meadow Lakes
1 Unit Available
520 Holly Hill Road
520 Holly Hill Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1640 sqft
Beautiful, remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage in Edmond School District! Many modern features including wood vinyl plank flooring throughout, fresh paint throughout, and a beautiful brick fireplace! Remodeled kitchen with modern

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
1217 East Main Street
1217 E Main St, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1235 sqft
This 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom unit is located in a prime central Edmond location nearby many restaurants and stores. Comes equipped with granite counter tops, oversized one car garage with a built in tornado shelter, high ceilings and ample storage.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
College View
1 Unit Available
1010 Jefferson St
1010 Jefferson St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Edmond. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, garage, and yard. Utilities included: water and internet.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Meadow Lakes
1 Unit Available
737 Red Oak Terrace
737 Red Oak Terrace, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1211 sqft
This home is conveniently located around Danforth and Kelly in Edmond. Less than a mile from retail and restaurants; this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home is just minutes away from highly rated schools.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Meadow Lakes
1 Unit Available
517 Winding Lane
517 Winding Lane, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1140 sqft
3Bed 2Bath 2Car Garage in Edmond - Looking for an amazing home in the heart of Edmond? Here it is! This amazing and move in ready home is ready for a new tenat. A convenient location close to everything.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
15 North Smythe Avenue
15 North Smythe Avenue, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
988 sqft
Highland Park Addition In Edmond Oklahoma 73034 Approx 988 sqft Built in 1977 1-car attached garage washer/dryer hook ups Tenant responsible for all bills and maintenance of the yard Unit comes with electric cook stove, refrigerator and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Guthrie, OK

Guthrie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Guthrie 2 BedroomsGuthrie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGuthrie 3 Bedrooms
Guthrie Apartments with BalconyGuthrie Apartments with GarageGuthrie Apartments with Parking
Guthrie Apartments with Washer-DryerGuthrie Dog Friendly ApartmentsGuthrie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKEnid, OKYukon, OK
Del City, OKBethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OK
Newcastle, OKStillwater, OKEl Reno, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology Center
University of Central OklahomaSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University