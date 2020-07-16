All apartments in Edmond
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

628 Robin Hill Rd

628 Robin Hill Road · (405) 463-0040
Location

628 Robin Hill Road, Edmond, OK 73003
Meadow Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 628 Robin Hill Rd · Avail. Aug 14

$1,270

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
628 Robin Hill Rd Available 08/14/20 Beautiful home in Edmond! - Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, in Edmond near 2nd & Kelly! && LESS than 10 minutes away from Meadow Lakes Park!

Updated with granite counter-tops in kitchen and baths, laminate flooring in living and hall, ceramic tile in kitchen and dining, carpet in bedrooms.Ceiling Fans in the living and bedrooms. Master suite includes master bath with shower. Fenced in back yard with back deck.

U.S. News & World Report has named all 3 Edmond High Schools among the top 10 in the state! The national magazine™ 2017 Best High School™ List, released today April 25, 2017, ranked Edmond North No. 1, Edmond Memorial No. 2. & Edmond Santa Fe No. 8 in Oklahoma!

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text or call for details (405) 650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

Call today for more information!

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing (once available)

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4988142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

