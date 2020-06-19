520 Holly Hill Road

Amenities

Beautiful, remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage in Edmond School District! Many modern features including wood vinyl plank flooring throughout, fresh paint throughout, and a beautiful brick fireplace! Remodeled kitchen with modern backsplash, updated paint, and stainless steel dishwasher and range. Connections for a washer and (gas or electric option) dryer. Central location close to stores, restaurants, park, and schools. Rent is $1300 per month and deposit is $1300. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.