520 Holly Hill Road
520 Holly Hill Road

520 Holly Hill Road · (405) 283-6521
Location

520 Holly Hill Road, Edmond, OK 73003
Meadow Lakes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1640 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful, remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage in Edmond School District! Many modern features including wood vinyl plank flooring throughout, fresh paint throughout, and a beautiful brick fireplace! Remodeled kitchen with modern backsplash, updated paint, and stainless steel dishwasher and range. Connections for a washer and (gas or electric option) dryer. Central location close to stores, restaurants, park, and schools. Rent is $1300 per month and deposit is $1300. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Holly Hill Road have any available units?
520 Holly Hill Road has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Holly Hill Road have?
Some of 520 Holly Hill Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Holly Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
520 Holly Hill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Holly Hill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Holly Hill Road is pet friendly.
Does 520 Holly Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 520 Holly Hill Road does offer parking.
Does 520 Holly Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Holly Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Holly Hill Road have a pool?
No, 520 Holly Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 520 Holly Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 520 Holly Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Holly Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Holly Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
