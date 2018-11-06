All apartments in Edmond
Find more places like 445 Gold Fields Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edmond, OK
/
445 Gold Fields Trail
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

445 Gold Fields Trail

445 Gold Fields Trail · (405) 509-9170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Edmond
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

445 Gold Fields Trail, Edmond, OK 73003
Thomas Trails

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 445 Gold Fields Trail · Avail. Jul 11

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2293 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
445 Gold Fields Trail Available 07/11/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Storm Shelter in Edmond Schools - Large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Edmond Schools. Great floor plan for entertaining inside or out, fireplace on the patio, and large bonus room upstairs. Energy star rated, granite throughout, custom cabinets, upgraded trim package, stainless steel appliances, fully fenced yard with sprinkler, hand textured walls, whirlpool tub, community walking trails and playground. Storm shelter will be installed soon. Pets case by case.

(RLNE5808287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Gold Fields Trail have any available units?
445 Gold Fields Trail has a unit available for $2,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 Gold Fields Trail have?
Some of 445 Gold Fields Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Gold Fields Trail currently offering any rent specials?
445 Gold Fields Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Gold Fields Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 445 Gold Fields Trail is pet friendly.
Does 445 Gold Fields Trail offer parking?
No, 445 Gold Fields Trail does not offer parking.
Does 445 Gold Fields Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 Gold Fields Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Gold Fields Trail have a pool?
Yes, 445 Gold Fields Trail has a pool.
Does 445 Gold Fields Trail have accessible units?
No, 445 Gold Fields Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Gold Fields Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 Gold Fields Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 445 Gold Fields Trail?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coffee Creek
501 W 15th St
Edmond, OK 73013
Windrush
200 W 15th St
Edmond, OK 73013
Spring Creek of Edmond
777 E 15th St
Edmond, OK 73013

Similar Pages

Edmond 1 BedroomsEdmond 2 Bedrooms
Edmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsEdmond Pet Friendly Places
Edmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKEnid, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OK
Newcastle, OKStillwater, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central OklahomaMid-America Christian University
Moore Norman Technology CenterSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity