3209 SONGWOOD DRIVE.

Storm Shelter - Community Pool - Edmond North Schools - Lawn Care Inc. - Lakefront lot. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Office, 2 dining, 3 car turned garage, 2166 sq. ft. (est.), built in 2005 in the Ash Grove at Coffee Creek addition. Open plan, fireplace, wood floors in living area, vaulted ceiling. Kitchen offers custom cabinets, breakfast bar, pantry. The master has a tray ceiling, double vanity, jetted tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. This home offers plenty of storage thru-out. The utility room has a sink and storage. Beautiful view of trees and lake. Storm Shelter in garage. Covered and open patio. Lawn Care Included. Community Pool. Edmond North Schools (John Ross, Cheyenne, North).

To view this home, please call (405) 313-6820 or (405) 285-2635 (office) or yourokcrentals@gmail.com (email).

To fill out an application visit our Website at: www.OKCLeasing.com.

Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.

Pet Deposit: $400-$600 per pet - No Cats.

Appliances: Dishwasher, disposal, stove, microwave, refrigerator (not warranted)

Interior: Fireplace, pantry, wood floors, custom cabinets, vaulted ceilings

Exterior: View of trees and lake, covered & open patio, Storm Shelter in garage, Community Pool

Mechanical: Security System, Smoke alarm, Underground sprinkler system, garage door lift

Directions: E of Kelly on Covell to Shortgrass to Village Pkwy, E to Prairie Dr to Songwood – turn R.



No Cats Allowed



