3209 SONGWOOD DRIVE.
Home
/
Edmond, OK
/
3209 SONGWOOD DRIVE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

3209 SONGWOOD DRIVE

3209 Songwood Drive · (405) 313-6820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3209 Songwood Drive, Edmond, OK 73003
Coffee Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3209 SONGWOOD DRIVE · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2166 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Storm Shelter - Community Pool - Edmond North Schools - Lawn Care Inc. - Lakefront lot. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Office, 2 dining, 3 car turned garage, 2166 sq. ft. (est.), built in 2005 in the Ash Grove at Coffee Creek addition. Open plan, fireplace, wood floors in living area, vaulted ceiling. Kitchen offers custom cabinets, breakfast bar, pantry. The master has a tray ceiling, double vanity, jetted tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. This home offers plenty of storage thru-out. The utility room has a sink and storage. Beautiful view of trees and lake. Storm Shelter in garage. Covered and open patio. Lawn Care Included. Community Pool. Edmond North Schools (John Ross, Cheyenne, North).
To view this home, please call (405) 313-6820 or (405) 285-2635 (office) or yourokcrentals@gmail.com (email).
To fill out an application visit our Website at: www.OKCLeasing.com.
Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.
Pet Deposit: $400-$600 per pet - No Cats.
Appliances: Dishwasher, disposal, stove, microwave, refrigerator (not warranted)
Interior: Fireplace, pantry, wood floors, custom cabinets, vaulted ceilings
Exterior: View of trees and lake, covered & open patio, Storm Shelter in garage, Community Pool
Mechanical: Security System, Smoke alarm, Underground sprinkler system, garage door lift
Directions: E of Kelly on Covell to Shortgrass to Village Pkwy, E to Prairie Dr to Songwood – turn R.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5778900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

