Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE

3010 Stonepoint Drive · (405) 313-6820
Location

3010 Stonepoint Drive, Edmond, OK 73034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE · Avail. Jul 7

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1352 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE Available 07/07/20 2 Story Townhome in East Edmond - Must See - 2 Story Townhome in East Edmond with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, 2 car garage, 1,352 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1984 in the Stonepoint addition. Fireplace and built-ins in the living area. Fenced backyard with a great deck. Edmond Schools.
To view this home, please call or text (405) 313-6820 or (405) 285-2635 (office) or yourokcrentals@gmail.com (email).
To fill out an application visit our Website at: www.OKCLeasing.com.
Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.
Pet Deposit: $400-$600 per pet - No Cats.
Appliances: Dishwasher, stove, microwave
Interior: Fireplace, built-ins, ceiling fan
Exterior: Fenced yard, deck
Mechanical: Garage door lift
Directions: On E 33rd Street go E. to S. Coltrane Road, N. on Coltrane to Stonepoint Drive, E. on Stonepoint to home

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3966883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE have any available units?
3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE have?
Some of 3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
