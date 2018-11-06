Amenities
3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE Available 07/07/20 2 Story Townhome in East Edmond - Must See - 2 Story Townhome in East Edmond with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, 2 car garage, 1,352 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1984 in the Stonepoint addition. Fireplace and built-ins in the living area. Fenced backyard with a great deck. Edmond Schools.
To view this home, please call or text (405) 313-6820 or (405) 285-2635 (office) or yourokcrentals@gmail.com (email).
To fill out an application visit our Website at: www.OKCLeasing.com.
Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.
Pet Deposit: $400-$600 per pet - No Cats.
Appliances: Dishwasher, stove, microwave
Interior: Fireplace, built-ins, ceiling fan
Exterior: Fenced yard, deck
Mechanical: Garage door lift
Directions: On E 33rd Street go E. to S. Coltrane Road, N. on Coltrane to Stonepoint Drive, E. on Stonepoint to home
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3966883)