Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:49 AM

2908 Fairfield Drive

2908 Fairfield Drive · (405) 705-7749
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2908 Fairfield Drive, Edmond, OK 73012
Fairfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to move in! Interior and Exterior Paint - Just installed new Heat and Air (June 2020), 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 living/1 Dining, 2 Car, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer - Security System - Garage keypad access - Back patio and front porch furniture stays - Fully fenced back yard - Solid surface flooring throughout except 2 bedrooms have new carpet. Private cul-de-sac street. - Copy of lease and application provided upon request (attachments also on MLS) - Lawn maintenance responsibility of tenant. NO PETS OR SMOKERS - Owner is licensed real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 Fairfield Drive have any available units?
2908 Fairfield Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 2908 Fairfield Drive have?
Some of 2908 Fairfield Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2908 Fairfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2908 Fairfield Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 Fairfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2908 Fairfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmond.
Does 2908 Fairfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2908 Fairfield Drive does offer parking.
Does 2908 Fairfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2908 Fairfield Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 Fairfield Drive have a pool?
No, 2908 Fairfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2908 Fairfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2908 Fairfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 Fairfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2908 Fairfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
