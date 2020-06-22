2908 Fairfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Ready to move in! Interior and Exterior Paint - Just installed new Heat and Air (June 2020), 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 living/1 Dining, 2 Car, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer - Security System - Garage keypad access - Back patio and front porch furniture stays - Fully fenced back yard - Solid surface flooring throughout except 2 bedrooms have new carpet. Private cul-de-sac street. - Copy of lease and application provided upon request (attachments also on MLS) - Lawn maintenance responsibility of tenant. NO PETS OR SMOKERS - Owner is licensed real estate agent.