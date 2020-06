Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly built rental property in Inspirada, within Centennial Elementary school zone! Wood floors, fireplace and large master suite with extra large walk-in closet. Come see this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath and all it's features. This new housing addition is conveniently located on Covell, just minutes from shopping, dining and local amenities. Pet deposit amount is dependent upon type of pet & at owner's discretion.Owner Agent.