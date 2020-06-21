All apartments in Edmond
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

2316 Steeplechase Rd

2316 Steeplechase Road · No Longer Available
Location

2316 Steeplechase Road, Edmond, OK 73034
Steeplechase

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful House Near I-35 - Property Id: 296983

Just Finished new painting, new bright natural color in the whole house. New paints for closet, master bathroom, Kitchen cabinets. New AC, new granite countertop in the kitchen. Beautiful house on a large lot, 3 Bed and 1 Study or 4 Bed, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage. 5 min to I-35, easy commute to the city. Everything in excellent condition. Master Closet is huge w/built-in cabinets. Walk-in a storm shelter. Sprinkler system, security system. Available 7/1/2020. Please reply by text or call for a fast response.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296983
Property Id 296983

(RLNE5843580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 Steeplechase Rd have any available units?
2316 Steeplechase Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmond, OK.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 2316 Steeplechase Rd have?
Some of 2316 Steeplechase Rd's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 Steeplechase Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Steeplechase Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Steeplechase Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2316 Steeplechase Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2316 Steeplechase Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2316 Steeplechase Rd does offer parking.
Does 2316 Steeplechase Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 Steeplechase Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Steeplechase Rd have a pool?
No, 2316 Steeplechase Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2316 Steeplechase Rd have accessible units?
No, 2316 Steeplechase Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Steeplechase Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2316 Steeplechase Rd has units with dishwashers.
