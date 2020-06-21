2316 Steeplechase Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Beautiful House Near I-35 - Property Id: 296983



Just Finished new painting, new bright natural color in the whole house. New paints for closet, master bathroom, Kitchen cabinets. New AC, new granite countertop in the kitchen. Beautiful house on a large lot, 3 Bed and 1 Study or 4 Bed, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage. 5 min to I-35, easy commute to the city. Everything in excellent condition. Master Closet is huge w/built-in cabinets. Walk-in a storm shelter. Sprinkler system, security system. Available 7/1/2020. Please reply by text or call for a fast response.

