Lake Forest Apartments

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill carport dog park hot tub package receiving tennis court

No detail too subtle. No request too small.

Lake Forest is more than a place to live – it’s a place to call home. Thanks to our attentive staff, inviting amenities, and convenient location, each day spent here will only affirm that feeling.



Little luxuries, like garage parking, an inviting outdoor pool, and clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, take your day-to-day to a new level of comfort. Extra perks, like a free gym membership, mean you’re getting even more value.



As for convenience – it doesn’t get much better than Lake Forest. Located in the highly-rated Westerville School District, Lake Forest is close to just about anywhere you’d want to be: blocks from Route 161, two miles from I-270, nine miles northeast of Ohio State University, and twelve miles northeast of downtown Columbus.



You won’t have to go far to get the most out of your weekends — fantastic fishing, excellent farmer’s markets and strolls (or a picnic!) through Hoover Dam Recreational Park are just some of the ways to connec