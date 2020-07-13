All apartments in Westerville
Westerville, OH
Lake Forest Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:58 PM

Lake Forest Apartments

4800 Lake Forest Blvd · (614) 321-1818
Location

4800 Lake Forest Blvd, Westerville, OH 43081
Little Turtle

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03-003H · Avail. now

$810

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 08-951H · Avail. now

$840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 05-481A · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-873D · Avail. now

$860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 02-712A · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 05-521F · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lake Forest Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
carport
dog park
hot tub
package receiving
tennis court
No detail too subtle. No request too small.
Lake Forest is more than a place to live – it’s a place to call home. Thanks to our attentive staff, inviting amenities, and convenient location, each day spent here will only affirm that feeling.

Little luxuries, like garage parking, an inviting outdoor pool, and clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, take your day-to-day to a new level of comfort. Extra perks, like a free gym membership, mean you’re getting even more value.

As for convenience – it doesn’t get much better than Lake Forest. Located in the highly-rated Westerville School District, Lake Forest is close to just about anywhere you’d want to be: blocks from Route 161, two miles from I-270, nine miles northeast of Ohio State University, and twelve miles northeast of downtown Columbus.

You won’t have to go far to get the most out of your weekends — fantastic fishing, excellent farmer’s markets and strolls (or a picnic!) through Hoover Dam Recreational Park are just some of the ways to connec

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lake Forest Apartments have any available units?
Lake Forest Apartments has 9 units available starting at $810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lake Forest Apartments have?
Some of Lake Forest Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lake Forest Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lake Forest Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lake Forest Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lake Forest Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lake Forest Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lake Forest Apartments offers parking.
Does Lake Forest Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lake Forest Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lake Forest Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Lake Forest Apartments has a pool.
Does Lake Forest Apartments have accessible units?
No, Lake Forest Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Lake Forest Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lake Forest Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Lake Forest Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Lake Forest Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

The Garratt by Cortland
5415 Turtle Station Way
Westerville, OH 43081
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd
Westerville, OH 43081
Arden Park
5793 Hoover Falls Dr
Westerville, OH 43081
Fairway Lakes
5191 Fairway Lakes Dr
Westerville, OH 43081
Townes at West Albany
6252 Brassie Ave
Westerville, OH 43081
Blendon Square Townhomes
5411 Woodvale Ct
Westerville, OH 43081
Kenyon Square
9220 Worthington Rd
Westerville, OH 43082
The Woods at Polaris Parkway
865 Glenmore Way
Westerville, OH 43082

