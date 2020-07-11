Apartment List
18 Apartments for rent in Westerville, OH with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Westerville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
34 Units Available
Little Turtle
The Garratt by Cortland
5415 Turtle Station Way, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1494 sqft
Located in the top-rated Westerville School District and near popular recreation spots, our Cortland community offers a world of opportunity in the heart of Little Turtle.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Worthington Highlands
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$980
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$916
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
949 sqft
Located in Westerville, Ohio, Polaris Crossing Apartments is a beautiful community that you would be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
West Albany
The Ravines at Rocky Ridge
5700 Rocky Ridge Landing Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$919
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$986
980 sqft
Beautiful community near it all. Short-term leases available. On-site pool, rec room, fitness center and garages. On-site Starbucks coffee bar, efficient appliances and high ceilings. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
13 Units Available
Little Turtle
Silvertree at Little Turtle
5350 Silverthorne Rd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$800
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
800 sqft
Welcome home to Silvertree at Little Turtle. Our quaint community is nestled in a residential setting in Westerville, Ohio. Near Highway 270, you can enjoy the #1 retail experience in America at Easton Town Center.
Results within 1 mile of Westerville
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Walnut Creek
5930 Sunbury Rd, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$856
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
933 sqft
Just 15 minutes from 161, 270 and 670. Beautiful interiors with nine-foot ceilings, white trim woodwork, black appliances and spacious interiors. On-site movie theater, billiards and pool. Starbucks coffee bar available.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
5 Units Available
Worthington Park
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Westerville
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
15 Units Available
The Residence at Christopher Wren Apartments
1390 Christopher Wren Dr, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1182 sqft
Great location with convenient access to I-270, airport and downtown Columbus. Huge apartments with garages, silver appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi and lots of peaceful green space in the community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
The Heights at Worthington Place
160 W Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$927
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1412 sqft
Located next to The Shops at Worthington Place for shopping and dining and just minutes from I-270. 1-3 bedroom apartments include large closets and washers and dryers. Community amenities include resident lounge and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
6 Units Available
Springbourne
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Come experience the best in apartment home living at Springburne at Polaris. Our lovely community is conveniently located off Interstate 71 and Lazelle Road.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 10 at 05:00pm
$
4 Units Available
Central College
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Only minutes from I-10 on the east side of El Paso. Gated community with a resort-style pool featuring a beach area and a Wi-Fi internet cafe.
Results within 10 miles of Westerville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
35 Units Available
Worthingview
Graham Park
2390 Harper Isabelle, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,084
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1082 sqft
Indulging shouldn’t be limited to ice cream parlors or Sunday brunches. Your living space should be as unique as you are and have all the necessary luxuries for you to revel in.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
36 Units Available
Worthingview
Harper House at the Highlands
2350 Sawmill Place Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,074
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1089 sqft
Take a step up to The Highlands and experience Harper House – Columbus, Ohio’s one-of-a-kind, luxurious apartment community. Built like a resort with world-class amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
14 Units Available
Worthington Green
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Worthington Green in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
3 Units Available
Victorian Village
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$2,060
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1072 sqft
Spacious apartments located close to I-75 and I-696 near Macomb Mall and Lake St. Clair. Cable-ready units with fully equipped kitchens, separate dining areas and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
49 Units Available
Worthingview
Luxe at the Highlands
2330 Sawmill Place Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,399
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1119 sqft
Gone are the days of conventional apartment living. Luxe at The Highlands apartments are everything but traditional.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
8 Units Available
Brookside Woods
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$865
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1231 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Meadow View in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood New Albany
5733 Traditions Dr, New Albany, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1377 sqft
Single-story units with walk-in closets, pantries and den spaces. Within minutes of I-270 and Hoosier Reservoir Park and close to dining, shopping and movie theaters.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
31 Units Available
Don Scott
Sawmill Crossing
6700 Allister Way, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1061 sqft
At Sawmill Crossing, your options are endless– one or two bedrooms, furnished or unfurnished, a short or long-term lease– the choice is yours.
City Guide for Westerville, OH

So, you've made out of Columbus and discovered the nice little outskirts city of Westerville. Well, we have got the perfect renter's guide for you, with all the tricks and tips on living a city so family-oriented it was known as "The Dry Capital of the World". See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Westerville, OH

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Westerville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Westerville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

