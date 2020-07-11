18 Apartments for rent in Westerville, OH with move-in specials
So, you've made out of Columbus and discovered the nice little outskirts city of Westerville. Well, we have got the perfect renter's guide for you, with all the tricks and tips on living a city so family-oriented it was known as "The Dry Capital of the World". See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Westerville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Westerville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.