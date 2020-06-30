All apartments in Summit County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

4427 Forest Brooke Ct North

4427 Forest Brooke Court North · (330) 696-4179
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4427 Forest Brooke Court North, Summit County, OH 44286

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4166 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Prestige home available for one-year lease in beautiful King's Forest development in Richfield. Unique offering of a heated 6 car garage and 2.5 acres of privacy! Light-filled 2 story foyer leads to elegant dining room with wainscoting & cozy living room. 10' ceilings & crown molding throughout 1st floor. Large & open kitchen with hardwood floors, cherry cabinets, granite counters, huge island, recessed & under cabinet lighting, commercial-sized refrigerator and large picture window overlooking lush & private backyard and brick patio. Eat-in area with French doors overlooking lot. Accommodating walk-in pantry. Wood-paneled office with gas fireplace. Great room features dramatic vaulted ceiling & gas fireplace. Convenient first floor laundry. Split staircase leads to large 2nd floor master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets & en suite full bath with double sinks & large tub. 3 additional large bedrooms share 2 full baths. Full unfinished lower level provides great storage. Security system & motion & glass break sensors. Sprinkler system keeps lush lawn beautiful. Lawn maintenance provided by owner (weekly mow, edge, fertilizer & snow removal). Revere schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4427 Forest Brooke Ct North have any available units?
4427 Forest Brooke Ct North has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4427 Forest Brooke Ct North have?
Some of 4427 Forest Brooke Ct North's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4427 Forest Brooke Ct North currently offering any rent specials?
4427 Forest Brooke Ct North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4427 Forest Brooke Ct North pet-friendly?
No, 4427 Forest Brooke Ct North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summit County.
Does 4427 Forest Brooke Ct North offer parking?
Yes, 4427 Forest Brooke Ct North offers parking.
Does 4427 Forest Brooke Ct North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4427 Forest Brooke Ct North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4427 Forest Brooke Ct North have a pool?
No, 4427 Forest Brooke Ct North does not have a pool.
Does 4427 Forest Brooke Ct North have accessible units?
No, 4427 Forest Brooke Ct North does not have accessible units.
Does 4427 Forest Brooke Ct North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4427 Forest Brooke Ct North has units with dishwashers.
Does 4427 Forest Brooke Ct North have units with air conditioning?
No, 4427 Forest Brooke Ct North does not have units with air conditioning.
