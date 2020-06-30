4427 Forest Brooke Ct North

Amenities

Gorgeous Prestige home available for one-year lease in beautiful King's Forest development in Richfield. Unique offering of a heated 6 car garage and 2.5 acres of privacy! Light-filled 2 story foyer leads to elegant dining room with wainscoting & cozy living room. 10' ceilings & crown molding throughout 1st floor. Large & open kitchen with hardwood floors, cherry cabinets, granite counters, huge island, recessed & under cabinet lighting, commercial-sized refrigerator and large picture window overlooking lush & private backyard and brick patio. Eat-in area with French doors overlooking lot. Accommodating walk-in pantry. Wood-paneled office with gas fireplace. Great room features dramatic vaulted ceiling & gas fireplace. Convenient first floor laundry. Split staircase leads to large 2nd floor master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets & en suite full bath with double sinks & large tub. 3 additional large bedrooms share 2 full baths. Full unfinished lower level provides great storage. Security system & motion & glass break sensors. Sprinkler system keeps lush lawn beautiful. Lawn maintenance provided by owner (weekly mow, edge, fertilizer & snow removal). Revere schools.