All apartments in Cuyahoga Falls
Find more places like Redwood Cuyahoga Falls.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
/
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Redwood Cuyahoga Falls

1201 Liverpool St · (833) 209-8533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get up to $500 off at move-in!*
logo
Rent Special
Get up to $1,000 off your first month!*
Browse Similar Places
Cuyahoga Falls
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1201 Liverpool St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Buckingham Gate

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Fernwood-1

$1,372

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Forestwood-1

$1,521

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Cuyahoga Falls.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
accessible
cc payments
e-payments
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is one of Cuyahoga Fall's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached two-car garage. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you. Manchester Falls also welcomes pets and is a smoke free environment. Enjoy the advantages of single story living and experience a relaxed, simpler lifestyle. Join us at Redwood Cuyahoga Falls, you'll be thrilled to call it home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
restrictions: Pet Rent is per home, not per pet. No aggressive breeds. See property for full list.
Parking Details: Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Cuyahoga Falls have any available units?
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,372. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Cuyahoga Falls have?
Some of Redwood Cuyahoga Falls's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Cuyahoga Falls currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is offering the following rent specials: Get up to $500 off at move-in!*
Is Redwood Cuyahoga Falls pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Cuyahoga Falls offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Cuyahoga Falls offers parking.
Does Redwood Cuyahoga Falls have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Cuyahoga Falls does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Cuyahoga Falls have a pool?
No, Redwood Cuyahoga Falls does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Cuyahoga Falls have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Cuyahoga Falls has accessible units.
Does Redwood Cuyahoga Falls have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Cuyahoga Falls has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Cuyahoga Falls have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Cuyahoga Falls has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Redwood Cuyahoga Falls?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44224
Woodbine Apartments
2567 Hudson Drive
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Similar Pages

Cuyahoga Falls 1 BedroomsCuyahoga Falls 2 Bedrooms
Cuyahoga Falls Apartments with BalconyCuyahoga Falls Dog Friendly Apartments
Cuyahoga Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OH
Euclid, OHStreetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
John Carroll University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity