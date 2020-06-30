Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly accessible cc payments e-payments

Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is one of Cuyahoga Fall's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached two-car garage. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you. Manchester Falls also welcomes pets and is a smoke free environment. Enjoy the advantages of single story living and experience a relaxed, simpler lifestyle. Join us at Redwood Cuyahoga Falls, you'll be thrilled to call it home!