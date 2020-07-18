All apartments in Gahanna
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

280 Penny Lane

280 Penny Lane · No Longer Available
Location

280 Penny Lane, Gahanna, OH 43230

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to March 15th and receive $500 off May Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. April 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Penny Lane have any available units?
280 Penny Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gahanna, OH.
Is 280 Penny Lane currently offering any rent specials?
280 Penny Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Penny Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 280 Penny Lane is pet friendly.
Does 280 Penny Lane offer parking?
No, 280 Penny Lane does not offer parking.
Does 280 Penny Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 Penny Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Penny Lane have a pool?
No, 280 Penny Lane does not have a pool.
Does 280 Penny Lane have accessible units?
No, 280 Penny Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Penny Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 280 Penny Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 280 Penny Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 Penny Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
