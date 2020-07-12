/
sharon heights
Last updated July 12 2020
126 Apartments for rent in Sharon Heights, Columbus, OH
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:40pm
12 Units Available
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1093 sqft
Suburban comfort, urban convenience. Georgetown has been a part of the Clintonville neighborhood since 1963.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
642 Stanton Ave.
642 Stanton Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
642 Stanton Ave. Available 09/15/20 **3-BEDROOM HOME IN NORTH BEECHWOLD/SHARON HEIGHTS!!** - *****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681.***** ****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.
Results within 1 mile of Sharon Heights
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
54 Units Available
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$951
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1667 sqft
The Commons at Olentangy is located in northwest Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
219 Morse Rd.
219 Morse Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
**2-BEDROOM HOUSE W/ 2-CAR GARAGE IN BEECHWOLD!!** - ****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681.**** *****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Morse Road
101 Morse Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
925 sqft
**BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 3-BEDROOM HOME W/ 2-CAR GARAGE IN BEECHWOLD!!** - *****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN - 614-207-4681.***** ******SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.
Results within 5 miles of Sharon Heights
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
19 Units Available
The Heights at Worthington Place
160 W Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$927
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1412 sqft
Located next to The Shops at Worthington Place for shopping and dining and just minutes from I-270. 1-3 bedroom apartments include large closets and washers and dryers. Community amenities include resident lounge and fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,025
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1109 sqft
While our convenient location makes commuting to work, school, or shopping a breeze, you’ll be surprised just how secluded our community feels.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off of Bethel Road on the north side of Columbus. Spacious, recently-renovated one-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Small dogs and cats allowed. Carports and detached garages available with fee.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
22 Units Available
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$980
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
949 sqft
Located in Westerville, Ohio, Polaris Crossing Apartments is a beautiful community that you would be proud to call home.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
150 Units Available
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr, Columbus, OH
Studio
$701
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
$765
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
825 sqft
Standing out among premier Grandview Heights apartments, Heritage Apartments in Grandview delivers 30 unique styles of contemporary and spaciously appointed studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans to choose from.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
8 Units Available
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$865
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1231 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Meadow View in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
15 Units Available
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Worthington Green in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
28 Units Available
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,135
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2191 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
5 Units Available
Clintonville Commons
4030 N High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$659
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
650 sqft
Come get cozy at Clintonville Commons! With an unbeatable location in a trendy neighborhood, you will find the perfect place to relax, enjoy nature and experience one-of-a-kind independent shops, top notch restaurants, coffee houses, live music
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
23 Units Available
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Near local stores and restaurants. Easy access to the Outerbelt surrounding Columbus. Amenities on site include a clubhouse, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. Apartments have their own patio/balcony and have been recently renovated.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$989
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1062 sqft
Close to the freeway and South Old State Road. Near nightlife and shopping. Ample community amenities including a saltwater pool, electric car charging area and sunning deck. Nine-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances in homes.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$875
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1208 sqft
Central Park Apartments sit in the Worthington neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio. Just a stone's throw from downtown amenities, these spacious units offerwfull-sized appliances and designer finishes.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
$895
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$830
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Come experience the best in apartment home living at Springburne at Polaris. Our lovely community is conveniently located off Interstate 71 and Lazelle Road.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
984 sqft
DUE TO THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK WE HAVE SUSPENDED ALL FACE-TO-FACE TOURS OF THE COMMUNITY AT THIS TIME. However, we would still love to show off our community by offering video tours.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
33 Units Available
Graham Park
2390 Harper Isabelle, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,084
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1082 sqft
Indulging shouldn’t be limited to ice cream parlors or Sunday brunches. Your living space should be as unique as you are and have all the necessary luxuries for you to revel in.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
35 Units Available
Harper House at the Highlands
2350 Sawmill Place Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,074
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1089 sqft
Take a step up to The Highlands and experience Harper House – Columbus, Ohio’s one-of-a-kind, luxurious apartment community. Built like a resort with world-class amenities.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
4 Units Available
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
900 sqft
Sawmill Ridge in Dublin, OH offers spacious and affordable 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent. Sawmill Ridge is a pet friendly community and is located within the Dublin School District.
