Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent this spacious 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with a 3rd floor level that can be used as a bonus room! This home has beautiful 12ft ceilings, fresh paint, plank flooring in the entry way, living room, dining room and kitchen and plush new carpeting in the bedrooms upstairs. The kitchen has been updated with new cabinets and appliances. The unfinished basement has washer/dryer hook ups.

**Free January 2020 Rent with 14-16 Month Lease**

Contact us to schedule a showing.