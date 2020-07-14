988 Portlock Dr.

Amenities

**IF THIS AD APPEARS ON ANY OTHER WEBSITE OTHER THAN S4RE.COM, THE DATA PROVIDED MAY BE INCORRECT, CONTACT AGENT FOR VERIFICATION**



Spacious, Clean 3 bedrooms, 1.5 Bath Single Family Home. Easy access to 270 and 70! Close to Hilliard Rome and all the conveniences you may need! 2 car garage and large fenced in yard. Gas fire place. Vaulted ceilings. Unfinished basement. No dogs allowed. Cats OK. No more than two.

Southwestern City Schools.



Deposit ($1600)is equal to 1st month's rent.



Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check.



$40.00 application fee per adult.



NO prior evictions!



Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent:

Tenant must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of

$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.



IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING



Two forms of identification

Social security number

Last three addresses and landlord information

Two personal references

Employer information

Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements



Brought to you by Solutions For Real Estate