Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
988 Portlock Dr.
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:44 PM

988 Portlock Dr.

988 Portlock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

988 Portlock Drive, Columbus, OH 43228
Wexford-Thornapple

Amenities

cats allowed
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**IF THIS AD APPEARS ON ANY OTHER WEBSITE OTHER THAN S4RE.COM, THE DATA PROVIDED MAY BE INCORRECT, CONTACT AGENT FOR VERIFICATION**

Spacious, Clean 3 bedrooms, 1.5 Bath Single Family Home. Easy access to 270 and 70! Close to Hilliard Rome and all the conveniences you may need! 2 car garage and large fenced in yard. Gas fire place. Vaulted ceilings. Unfinished basement. No dogs allowed. Cats OK. No more than two.
Southwestern City Schools.

Deposit ($1600)is equal to 1st month's rent.

**IF THIS AD APPEARS ON ANY OTHER WEBSITE OTHER THAN S4RE.COM, THE DATA PROVIDED MAY BE INCORRECT, CONTACT AGENT FOR VERIFICATION****

Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check.

$40.00 application fee per adult.

NO prior evictions!

Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent:
Tenant must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of
$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.

IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING

Two forms of identification
Social security number
Last three addresses and landlord information
Two personal references
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements

Brought to you by Solutions For Real Estate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 988 Portlock Dr. have any available units?
988 Portlock Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 988 Portlock Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
988 Portlock Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 988 Portlock Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 988 Portlock Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 988 Portlock Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 988 Portlock Dr. offers parking.
Does 988 Portlock Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 988 Portlock Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 988 Portlock Dr. have a pool?
No, 988 Portlock Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 988 Portlock Dr. have accessible units?
No, 988 Portlock Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 988 Portlock Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 988 Portlock Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 988 Portlock Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 988 Portlock Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
