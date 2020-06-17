950 Highland St

Amenities
Victorian Village Condo - Property Id: 55708
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath with finished basement for rent. Bathrooms recently remodeled. Open floorplan on 1st floor with hardwood floors, stainless steel applicances and granite countertops. 2 large bedrooms with large closets. Finished basement provides another 400 sq ft of living space. Hardwood flooring throughout. 1 car detached garage plus 1 off street parking space. Great location with short walk to OSU, High Street and Goodale Park. Proof of income and credit check required. Well behaved pets ok with deposit and pet fee. If there are 3 tenants, rent increases to $2500/month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/55708
Property Id 55708
(RLNE5604247)