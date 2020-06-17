All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

950 Highland St

950 Highland Street · (614) 887-7288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

950 Highland Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Victorian Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1106 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Victorian Village Condo - Property Id: 55708

2 bedroom, 1.5 bath with finished basement for rent. Bathrooms recently remodeled. Open floorplan on 1st floor with hardwood floors, stainless steel applicances and granite countertops. 2 large bedrooms with large closets. Finished basement provides another 400 sq ft of living space. Hardwood flooring throughout. 1 car detached garage plus 1 off street parking space. Great location with short walk to OSU, High Street and Goodale Park. Proof of income and credit check required. Well behaved pets ok with deposit and pet fee. If there are 3 tenants, rent increases to $2500/month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/55708
Property Id 55708

(RLNE5604247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Highland St have any available units?
950 Highland St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 Highland St have?
Some of 950 Highland St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Highland St currently offering any rent specials?
950 Highland St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Highland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 950 Highland St is pet friendly.
Does 950 Highland St offer parking?
Yes, 950 Highland St does offer parking.
Does 950 Highland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 950 Highland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Highland St have a pool?
No, 950 Highland St does not have a pool.
Does 950 Highland St have accessible units?
No, 950 Highland St does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Highland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 Highland St has units with dishwashers.
