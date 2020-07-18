All apartments in Columbus
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
9304 Prestwick Green Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:12 PM

9304 Prestwick Green Drive

9304 Prestwick Green Drive · (614) 352-7596
Location

9304 Prestwick Green Drive, Columbus, OH 43240
Polaris North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,399

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2227 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home is amazingly well maintained with lots of upgrades. It is freshly painted and ready to move in. kitchen includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a leisure breakfast bar. The eat-in area offers a bay window to bring in natural light and beauty of the large backyard. New laminate wood floors and a fireplace decorates the great room where family can spend quality time together. The walkout FINISHED BASEMENT is another living space with a rec room, large living space for kids to play or to set up a ''mancave'' for big game nights. Right outside the kitchen is a HUGE DECK that oversees kids playing in your large backyard that has its own private kids play area with SWINGS.Located at the heart of polaris near JPM ChASE headquarters,behind costco,mall ,Olentangy schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9304 Prestwick Green Drive have any available units?
9304 Prestwick Green Drive has a unit available for $2,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 9304 Prestwick Green Drive have?
Some of 9304 Prestwick Green Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9304 Prestwick Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9304 Prestwick Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9304 Prestwick Green Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9304 Prestwick Green Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 9304 Prestwick Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9304 Prestwick Green Drive offers parking.
Does 9304 Prestwick Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9304 Prestwick Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9304 Prestwick Green Drive have a pool?
No, 9304 Prestwick Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9304 Prestwick Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 9304 Prestwick Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9304 Prestwick Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9304 Prestwick Green Drive has units with dishwashers.
