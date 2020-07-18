9304 Prestwick Green Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Home is amazingly well maintained with lots of upgrades. It is freshly painted and ready to move in. kitchen includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a leisure breakfast bar. The eat-in area offers a bay window to bring in natural light and beauty of the large backyard. New laminate wood floors and a fireplace decorates the great room where family can spend quality time together. The walkout FINISHED BASEMENT is another living space with a rec room, large living space for kids to play or to set up a ''mancave'' for big game nights. Right outside the kitchen is a HUGE DECK that oversees kids playing in your large backyard that has its own private kids play area with SWINGS.Located at the heart of polaris near JPM ChASE headquarters,behind costco,mall ,Olentangy schools.