924 Ruma Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Nice updated bi level home. Has all new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Upper level has living room , kitchen with oak cabinets and all appliances, 3 bedrooms, hall bath. Lower level is large finished family room, laundry room, and a 1/2 bath, and walks out to attached 1 car garage Also includes mini blinds, central A/C, front covered porch, rear fenced yard with a patio. Rents for 1050 per month and 1050 deposit for 2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 50 app fee per adult. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

Contact us to schedule a showing.