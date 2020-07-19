All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 924 Ruma Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
924 Ruma Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

924 Ruma Road

924 Ruma Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

924 Ruma Road, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Nice updated bi level home. Has all new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Upper level has living room , kitchen with oak cabinets and all appliances, 3 bedrooms, hall bath. Lower level is large finished family room, laundry room, and a 1/2 bath, and walks out to attached 1 car garage Also includes mini blinds, central A/C, front covered porch, rear fenced yard with a patio. Rents for 1050 per month and 1050 deposit for 2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 50 app fee per adult. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 Ruma Road have any available units?
924 Ruma Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 924 Ruma Road have?
Some of 924 Ruma Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 Ruma Road currently offering any rent specials?
924 Ruma Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Ruma Road pet-friendly?
No, 924 Ruma Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 924 Ruma Road offer parking?
Yes, 924 Ruma Road offers parking.
Does 924 Ruma Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 Ruma Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Ruma Road have a pool?
No, 924 Ruma Road does not have a pool.
Does 924 Ruma Road have accessible units?
No, 924 Ruma Road does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Ruma Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 924 Ruma Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glenmuir Apartments
2223 Craigside Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Industry Columbus
230 East Long Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy
Columbus, OH 43240

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing