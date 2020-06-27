All apartments in Columbus
92 S. Hague Ave.
Last updated August 8 2019 at 1:27 PM

92 S. Hague Ave.

92 South Hague Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

92 South Hague Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
Central Hilltop

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 1Bth Classic! Vintage 2-Story Home- Call 614-361-3919 for details.
Covered Porch. Good side back yard. Basement.

Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.
No section 8 Accepted.

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet. 1 Time $125 Administration Fee.
No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.
Photo of pet required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $975, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 S. Hague Ave. have any available units?
92 S. Hague Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 92 S. Hague Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
92 S. Hague Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 S. Hague Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 92 S. Hague Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 92 S. Hague Ave. offer parking?
No, 92 S. Hague Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 92 S. Hague Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92 S. Hague Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 S. Hague Ave. have a pool?
No, 92 S. Hague Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 92 S. Hague Ave. have accessible units?
No, 92 S. Hague Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 92 S. Hague Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 92 S. Hague Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 92 S. Hague Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 92 S. Hague Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
