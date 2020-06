Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Huge Four Bedroom Home with One Car Garage and Third Floor Bonus Room - This house is huge! Plenty of space in this four bedroom one and half bath bathroom home on a corner lot with fenced in back yard and one car garage. Spacious bedrooms and large third floor bonus room for play room or work space, you name it! Every room in this house is gigantic. Call our office today to schedule a showing at 614-505-5808.



(RLNE5504660)