902 Carpenter Street
Last updated February 7 2020 at 10:57 PM

902 Carpenter Street

902 Carpenter Street · No Longer Available
902 Carpenter Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
parking
Available Immediately! Welcome to 902 Carpenter St in Southern Orchards near Children's Hospital. Be a part of the downtown revival! This 4 bedroom totally renovated brick townhome is ready for its new tenants. The open concept first floor features living and dining area, canned lighting, LED heat fireplace, nest thermometer, new 1/2 bath. The kitchen features white quartz countertops, herringbone laid subway tile backsplash, brand new stainless steel appliances, and new laminate floors as well as an undermount sink. Upstairs features tile tub surround, high end shower head/tub combo, tile floors, all new laminate, ceiling fans, doors, trim. Roof, furnace, water heater, central air all new 2019. 2 off street parking spots. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Does 902 Carpenter Street have any available units?
902 Carpenter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Carpenter Street have?
Some of 902 Carpenter Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Carpenter Street currently offering any rent specials?
902 Carpenter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Carpenter Street pet-friendly?
No, 902 Carpenter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 902 Carpenter Street offer parking?
Yes, 902 Carpenter Street offers parking.
Does 902 Carpenter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Carpenter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Carpenter Street have a pool?
No, 902 Carpenter Street does not have a pool.
Does 902 Carpenter Street have accessible units?
No, 902 Carpenter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Carpenter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 Carpenter Street does not have units with dishwashers.

