879 E 4th Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly Updated Ranch in Milo-Grogan - Please visit www.NewCityOhio.com for complete details and information. NO SECTION 8. Now available for rent in the Columbus School District. This newly renovated stone ranch features two bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, central air-conditioning, LVP flooring, open living area, laundry-hookups in the basement, and is located just minutes away from Italian Village in the Milo-Grogan area. Large back yard and off street parking plus an unfinished basement. This home is available for rent. Call 614-434-8406 to schedule your showing.



(RLNE4806928)