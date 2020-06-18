All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

879 E 4th Avenue

879 East Fourth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

879 East Fourth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Milo-Grogan

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly Updated Ranch in Milo-Grogan - Please visit www.NewCityOhio.com for complete details and information. NO SECTION 8. Now available for rent in the Columbus School District. This newly renovated stone ranch features two bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, central air-conditioning, LVP flooring, open living area, laundry-hookups in the basement, and is located just minutes away from Italian Village in the Milo-Grogan area. Large back yard and off street parking plus an unfinished basement. This home is available for rent. Call 614-434-8406 to schedule your showing.

(RLNE4806928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 879 E 4th Avenue have any available units?
879 E 4th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 879 E 4th Avenue have?
Some of 879 E 4th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 879 E 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
879 E 4th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 879 E 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 879 E 4th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 879 E 4th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 879 E 4th Avenue offers parking.
Does 879 E 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 879 E 4th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 879 E 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 879 E 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 879 E 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 879 E 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 879 E 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 879 E 4th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
