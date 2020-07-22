All apartments in Columbus
Last updated December 18 2019 at 10:43 PM

8702 Glencanyon Drive

8702 Glencanyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8702 Glencanyon Drive, Columbus, OH 43065
Smoky Ridge Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon!!! Large 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse Located In Smokey Ridge Estates. This Town home Has Carpet Throughout, Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Large Finished Basement, Central Heating/Cooling Pets Welcomed With An Additional Monthly Fee..

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8702 Glencanyon Drive have any available units?
8702 Glencanyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 8702 Glencanyon Drive have?
Some of 8702 Glencanyon Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8702 Glencanyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8702 Glencanyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8702 Glencanyon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8702 Glencanyon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8702 Glencanyon Drive offer parking?
No, 8702 Glencanyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8702 Glencanyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8702 Glencanyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8702 Glencanyon Drive have a pool?
No, 8702 Glencanyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8702 Glencanyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 8702 Glencanyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8702 Glencanyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8702 Glencanyon Drive has units with dishwashers.
