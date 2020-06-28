844 S Twenty Second Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated: 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath.

Updated Kitchen w/ New Cabinets & Countertop, Stove, Refrigerator & Dishwasher Included, 1st Floor Laundry, Updated Bathroom, Pergo Flooring throughout 1st Floor, New Carpet in Upstairs Bedrooms, Large Walk-In Closets, Overhead Lighting, Ceiling Fan & Fenced-In Backyard w/ Off-Street Parking Pets are ok for an additional fee.

This house is available to rent for $1595/monthly

IF INTERESTED: Email us at Leasing@patriarchprops.com

You can also apply on-line at patriarchmgmt.com

Serious Inquiries Only Please

Not Accepting Section 8