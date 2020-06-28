All apartments in Columbus
Last updated September 16 2019 at 10:24 PM

844 S Twenty Second Street

844 S 22nd St · No Longer Available
Location

844 S 22nd St, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated: 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath.
Updated Kitchen w/ New Cabinets & Countertop, Stove, Refrigerator & Dishwasher Included, 1st Floor Laundry, Updated Bathroom, Pergo Flooring throughout 1st Floor, New Carpet in Upstairs Bedrooms, Large Walk-In Closets, Overhead Lighting, Ceiling Fan & Fenced-In Backyard w/ Off-Street Parking Pets are ok for an additional fee.
This house is available to rent for $1595/monthly
IF INTERESTED: Email us at Leasing@patriarchprops.com
You can also apply on-line at patriarchmgmt.com
Serious Inquiries Only Please
Not Accepting Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 S Twenty Second Street have any available units?
844 S Twenty Second Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 844 S Twenty Second Street have?
Some of 844 S Twenty Second Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 S Twenty Second Street currently offering any rent specials?
844 S Twenty Second Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 S Twenty Second Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 844 S Twenty Second Street is pet friendly.
Does 844 S Twenty Second Street offer parking?
Yes, 844 S Twenty Second Street offers parking.
Does 844 S Twenty Second Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 844 S Twenty Second Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 S Twenty Second Street have a pool?
No, 844 S Twenty Second Street does not have a pool.
Does 844 S Twenty Second Street have accessible units?
No, 844 S Twenty Second Street does not have accessible units.
Does 844 S Twenty Second Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 844 S Twenty Second Street has units with dishwashers.
