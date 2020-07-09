812 Allison Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled split level with hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms and full bath on upper level, open living and dining area, oak kitchen cabinets with new appliances included, finished lower level room, and half bath in laundry area, garage has opener and extra storage. Nice rear deck and fenced yard. Has central a/c, mini blinds, Rents for 1100 month +1100 deposit due upon move in for a 2 year lease. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Good background check and rental history required, no pets allowed, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants household income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

