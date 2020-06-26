791 S Warren Ave

Amenities

Renovated! WATER included! $100 move-in bonus! - Property Id: 124990



This comfortable home is located on a quiet street, next to well-maintained home-owners-occupied houses, renovated Two-bedroom, one-bath with basement. Renovations include windows, furnace, and more . The kitchen and living room are spacious! It offers plenty of on-street and backyard parking. Rents for $715/month, WATER included! Tenants pay for electricity and gas. NO pets, $100 move-in bonus for first month rent for qualified tenant. Open house at 6-7pm on Tuesday 06/04/2019. Accept applications on site. $25 non-refundable application fees per adult with photo ID.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124990

No Pets Allowed



