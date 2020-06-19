All apartments in Columbus
780 Park Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:37 AM

780 Park Street

780 Park Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

780 Park Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Victorian Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jun 27

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
key fob access
sauna
Hubbard Park Place # 204P is a one bedroom and one bath. This apartment contains all of the classic beautiful Hubbard Park Place finishes, like hardwood floors, a walk-in closet with custom-built shelving, high-end kitchen finishes, edge-lit bathroom mirrors, and porcelain tiling.

Luxury kitchen with quartz countertops, marble backsplash, custom wood soft close cabinetry, Italian gas range stove, spice rack, double oven, pendant lighting, stainless steel refrigerator, deep basin sink, and dish washer.

Nestled just off High Street, Hubbard Park Place is inspired by the understated elegance of Victorian Village and the contemporary sophistication of the Short North. The building is the perfect marriage of distinctive character and modern luxury due to its first in class finishes, expansive and refined amenity spaces, and comfortable suite layouts.

Rooftop Pool & Hot Tub
Facing the downtown skyline and overlooking Goodale Park, the heated pool on the roof top will offer a retreat in the middle of bustling Short North. Residents will spend hours on the rooftops soft seating under a covered pergola, and elevated sun terrace.

Fitness Center & Steam Room
The roof top amenity floor offers a fitness Center with massive windows overlooking Victorian Village and a dedicated steam room inspired by the Park Hyatt New York.

Other details:
- Secure key fob entry
- Attached parking garage
- Pet friendly - $50/month pet rent with no pet deposit
- In unit washer/dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Park Street have any available units?
780 Park Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 780 Park Street have?
Some of 780 Park Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
780 Park Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Park Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 780 Park Street is pet friendly.
Does 780 Park Street offer parking?
Yes, 780 Park Street does offer parking.
Does 780 Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 780 Park Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Park Street have a pool?
Yes, 780 Park Street has a pool.
Does 780 Park Street have accessible units?
No, 780 Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Park Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 780 Park Street has units with dishwashers.
