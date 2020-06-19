780 Park Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage hot tub key fob access sauna

Hubbard Park Place # 204P is a one bedroom and one bath. This apartment contains all of the classic beautiful Hubbard Park Place finishes, like hardwood floors, a walk-in closet with custom-built shelving, high-end kitchen finishes, edge-lit bathroom mirrors, and porcelain tiling.



Luxury kitchen with quartz countertops, marble backsplash, custom wood soft close cabinetry, Italian gas range stove, spice rack, double oven, pendant lighting, stainless steel refrigerator, deep basin sink, and dish washer.



Nestled just off High Street, Hubbard Park Place is inspired by the understated elegance of Victorian Village and the contemporary sophistication of the Short North. The building is the perfect marriage of distinctive character and modern luxury due to its first in class finishes, expansive and refined amenity spaces, and comfortable suite layouts.



Rooftop Pool & Hot Tub

Facing the downtown skyline and overlooking Goodale Park, the heated pool on the roof top will offer a retreat in the middle of bustling Short North. Residents will spend hours on the rooftops soft seating under a covered pergola, and elevated sun terrace.



Fitness Center & Steam Room

The roof top amenity floor offers a fitness Center with massive windows overlooking Victorian Village and a dedicated steam room inspired by the Park Hyatt New York.



Other details:

- Secure key fob entry

- Attached parking garage

- Pet friendly - $50/month pet rent with no pet deposit

- In unit washer/dryer