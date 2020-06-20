769 N High St Unit 305

Amenities

Unit 305 Available 07/01/20



Perfect home in the heart of the Short North.



Located on the main strip, this condo is just steps from the most popular bars, restaurants, and nightlife and is in close proximity to The Ohio State University, Convention Center, and Downtown.



This modern apartment has new appliances, in unit washer/dryer, concrete floors, and 12 ft ceilings to give you a true urban loft living experience. Off-street parking included!

No Pets Allowed



