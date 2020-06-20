All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

769 N High St Unit 305

769 North High Street · (614) 557-1536
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

769 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Short North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Unit 305 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Unit Unit 305 Available 07/01/20 Short North Condo - Property Id: 279511

Perfect home in the heart of the Short North.

Located on the main strip, this condo is just steps from the most popular bars, restaurants, and nightlife and is in close proximity to The Ohio State University, Convention Center, and Downtown.

This modern apartment has new appliances, in unit washer/dryer, concrete floors, and 12 ft ceilings to give you a true urban loft living experience. Off-street parking included!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279511
Property Id 279511

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5779996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 769 N High St Unit 305 have any available units?
769 N High St Unit 305 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 769 N High St Unit 305 have?
Some of 769 N High St Unit 305's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 769 N High St Unit 305 currently offering any rent specials?
769 N High St Unit 305 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 769 N High St Unit 305 pet-friendly?
No, 769 N High St Unit 305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 769 N High St Unit 305 offer parking?
Yes, 769 N High St Unit 305 does offer parking.
Does 769 N High St Unit 305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 769 N High St Unit 305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 769 N High St Unit 305 have a pool?
No, 769 N High St Unit 305 does not have a pool.
Does 769 N High St Unit 305 have accessible units?
No, 769 N High St Unit 305 does not have accessible units.
Does 769 N High St Unit 305 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 769 N High St Unit 305 has units with dishwashers.
