765 Stockbridge Rd
Last updated April 29 2020 at 2:06 AM

765 Stockbridge Rd

765 Stockbridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

765 Stockbridge Road, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newley remodeled single family home with hardwood floors and full basement.

Preferred Tenants Will Have:
Credit Score Around 600
Income 3X Monthly Rent
No Recent Evictions
No Criminal Background

*$250 Pet Fee, $25 Monthly Pet Rent.

To Schedule a Showing, Fill Out An Application**, Or View Other Properties Go To CoreRentalsOhio.com

We do not advertise properties on Craigslist, If this property was found on craigslist please contact us at CoreRentalsOhio.com

*Pet Fee and Pet Rent may vary.
**$30 non refundable application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 765 Stockbridge Rd have any available units?
765 Stockbridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 765 Stockbridge Rd have?
Some of 765 Stockbridge Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 765 Stockbridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
765 Stockbridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 765 Stockbridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 765 Stockbridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 765 Stockbridge Rd offer parking?
No, 765 Stockbridge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 765 Stockbridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 765 Stockbridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 765 Stockbridge Rd have a pool?
No, 765 Stockbridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 765 Stockbridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 765 Stockbridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 765 Stockbridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 765 Stockbridge Rd has units with dishwashers.

