765 Stockbridge Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newley remodeled single family home with hardwood floors and full basement.



Preferred Tenants Will Have:

Credit Score Around 600

Income 3X Monthly Rent

No Recent Evictions

No Criminal Background



*$250 Pet Fee, $25 Monthly Pet Rent.



To Schedule a Showing, Fill Out An Application**, Or View Other Properties Go To CoreRentalsOhio.com



We do not advertise properties on Craigslist, If this property was found on craigslist please contact us at CoreRentalsOhio.com



*Pet Fee and Pet Rent may vary.

**$30 non refundable application fee.