74 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201 Dennison Place
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 05/01/19 Short North - Property Id: 59023
This is a 1st floor unit of a Victorian upstairs/downstairs duplex. Large 2 bedroom/1 bath unit with a recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom...with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Hardwood floors throughout. Large basement for storage and private washer/dryer onsite. Great location in Short North. Close to OSU and High Street. 2 off street parking spots assigned to unit in back. Well behaved pets are welcome with pet fee and deposit. Proof of income and references required. Will need email address for credit check. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/59023 Property Id 59023
(RLNE4772494)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 74 W 5th Ave have any available units?
74 W 5th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 74 W 5th Ave have?
Some of 74 W 5th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 W 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
74 W 5th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 W 5th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 74 W 5th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 74 W 5th Ave offer parking?
No, 74 W 5th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 74 W 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74 W 5th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.