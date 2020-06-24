All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 74 W 5th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
74 W 5th Ave
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM

74 W 5th Ave

74 West Fifth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

74 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Dennison Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 05/01/19 Short North - Property Id: 59023

This is a 1st floor unit of a Victorian upstairs/downstairs duplex. Large 2 bedroom/1 bath unit with a recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom...with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Hardwood floors throughout. Large basement for storage and private washer/dryer onsite. Great location in Short North. Close to OSU and High Street. 2 off street parking spots assigned to unit in back. Well behaved pets are welcome with pet fee and deposit. Proof of income and references required. Will need email address for credit check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/59023
Property Id 59023

(RLNE4772494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 W 5th Ave have any available units?
74 W 5th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 74 W 5th Ave have?
Some of 74 W 5th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 W 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
74 W 5th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 W 5th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 74 W 5th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 74 W 5th Ave offer parking?
No, 74 W 5th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 74 W 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74 W 5th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 W 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 74 W 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 74 W 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 74 W 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 74 W 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 W 5th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln
Columbus, OH 43035
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd
Columbus, OH 43212
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing