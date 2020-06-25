All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
7320 E. Broad St
Last updated August 11 2019 at 4:56 PM

7320 E. Broad St

7320 E Broad St · No Longer Available
Location

7320 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43068
East Broad

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Our courteous and knowledgeable leasing staff is eager to help you find just the right home for your individual needs. Whether you are looking for a one, two, or three bedroom model, one of our seven spacious floor plans is bound to suit your lifestyle. Once you factor in amenities like a sparkling pool, on-site laundry, and a nature trail, were confident you won't want to live anywhere else. Live the life you deserve at The Woods at McNeil Farms. Don't wait! Stop by Today and find out why YOU should make The Woods YOUR New Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7320 E. Broad St have any available units?
7320 E. Broad St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 7320 E. Broad St have?
Some of 7320 E. Broad St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7320 E. Broad St currently offering any rent specials?
7320 E. Broad St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7320 E. Broad St pet-friendly?
No, 7320 E. Broad St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 7320 E. Broad St offer parking?
No, 7320 E. Broad St does not offer parking.
Does 7320 E. Broad St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7320 E. Broad St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7320 E. Broad St have a pool?
Yes, 7320 E. Broad St has a pool.
Does 7320 E. Broad St have accessible units?
No, 7320 E. Broad St does not have accessible units.
Does 7320 E. Broad St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7320 E. Broad St does not have units with dishwashers.
