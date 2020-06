Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Three Bedroom Single Family Home with AC and Fenced in Yard - Make this your home today! This beautiful home has three bedrooms and one full bathroom. One bedroom on the main level as well as living room, dining room and well laid out kitchen. This unit features AC and a fenced in back yard as well as a large full basement for storage with washer/dryer hookup. Call us today to schedule an appointment! 614-505-5808



(RLNE4873067)