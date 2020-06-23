6840 Centennial Drive

Amenities

Create a place of your own in this 3-bedroom/1-bath home in Columbus! Features include a large living and dining room, spacious kitchen with great counter space & breakfast bar. The downstairs has a den, closet, laundry room, and garage. The bedrooms are located upstairs, along with a full bath.



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.



Unfortunately, the property is not qualified for Section 8. Pet deposit is $250 for first pet, and $100 every additional Pet and $25 Pet Rent per month for the first pet and an additional $10 for each pet after that.



