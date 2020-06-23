All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 13 2020 at 4:55 PM

6840 Centennial Drive

6840 Centennial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6840 Centennial Drive, Columbus, OH 43068
Independence Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NO LONGER AVAILABLE!

Create a place of your own in this 3-bedroom/1-bath home in Columbus! Features include a large living and dining room, spacious kitchen with great counter space & breakfast bar. The downstairs has a den, closet, laundry room, and garage. The bedrooms are located upstairs, along with a full bath.

Customized section (see below for items to be included)

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Email: rentcolumbus@con-rex.com
Phone: (614) 907-4805

Unfortunately, the property is not qualified for Section 8. Pet deposit is $250 for first pet, and $100 every additional Pet and $25 Pet Rent per month for the first pet and an additional $10 for each pet after that.

Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6840 Centennial Drive have any available units?
6840 Centennial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 6840 Centennial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6840 Centennial Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6840 Centennial Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6840 Centennial Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6840 Centennial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6840 Centennial Drive does offer parking.
Does 6840 Centennial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6840 Centennial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6840 Centennial Drive have a pool?
No, 6840 Centennial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6840 Centennial Drive have accessible units?
No, 6840 Centennial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6840 Centennial Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6840 Centennial Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6840 Centennial Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6840 Centennial Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
