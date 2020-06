Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly all utils included gym pool

Great opportunity to rent. Spacious, neutral floor plan featuring 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, living room, plus eat space/kitchen, first floor laundry and enclosed back patio. Bonus clubhouse with fitness center and swimming pool. Convenient to amenities, freeways and entertainment. Available to rent April 22, 2019 with a (1) year lease min. Non refundable pet deposit and monthly fee required, some restrictions apply. See A2A. All utilities paid by tenant.