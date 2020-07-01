6769 chesley rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

stylish and breathtaking upgraded home in Dublin - Property Id: 182741



With over 1800sf of living space, this stunning house features an ?open concept with 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths, finished basement, multiple living areas, fireplace, patio, 2 car garage, and a great back yard! NEW NEW NEW Featuring stylish, breathtaking upgrades throughout the house! LOCATION, LOCATION. LOCATION! Popular Dublin neighborhood close to dining, freeways, restaurants! open house tmr (12/1) at 1pm, text me at 7577242523 for any question

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182741

Property Id 182741



(RLNE5382918)