6572 Birchton St

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage tennis court

Available 02/15/20 Dublin schools twin,3 br. fplace garage - Property Id: 206131



Dublin ,twin single in Riverside Green. off Riverside Drive in back of Friendship Village Retirement Center. 3Br. 1.5 bath, ,living room with fireplace. Large kitchen with eating space, stove, ref. dishwasher, A/C basement, deck ,1 car attached garage.. Riverside Elementary school is just down the street. ..and there is a large private neighborhood park with tennis counts, playground and picnic area.

PET FRIENDLY

TWO YEAR LEASE

tenant is currently in residence..and it should be available approximately Mid. Feb.there are NO SHOWINGS until vacant..the beginning of Feb..

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206131

Property Id 206131



(RLNE5474098)