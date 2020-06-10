6572 Birchton St

Amenities
Available 02/15/20 Dublin schools twin,3 br. fplace garage - Property Id: 206131
Dublin ,twin single in Riverside Green. off Riverside Drive in back of Friendship Village Retirement Center. 3Br. 1.5 bath, ,living room with fireplace. Large kitchen with eating space, stove, ref. dishwasher, A/C basement, deck ,1 car attached garage.. Riverside Elementary school is just down the street. ..and there is a large private neighborhood park with tennis counts, playground and picnic area.
PET FRIENDLY
TWO YEAR LEASE
tenant is currently in residence..and it should be available approximately Mid. Feb.there are NO SHOWINGS until vacant..the beginning of Feb..
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206131
Property Id 206131
(RLNE5474098)