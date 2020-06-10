All apartments in Columbus
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:47 PM

6572 Birchton St

6572 Birchton Street · No Longer Available
Location

6572 Birchton Street, Columbus, OH 43017
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Available 02/15/20 Dublin schools twin,3 br. fplace garage - Property Id: 206131

Dublin ,twin single in Riverside Green. off Riverside Drive in back of Friendship Village Retirement Center. 3Br. 1.5 bath, ,living room with fireplace. Large kitchen with eating space, stove, ref. dishwasher, A/C basement, deck ,1 car attached garage.. Riverside Elementary school is just down the street. ..and there is a large private neighborhood park with tennis counts, playground and picnic area.
PET FRIENDLY
TWO YEAR LEASE
tenant is currently in residence..and it should be available approximately Mid. Feb.there are NO SHOWINGS until vacant..the beginning of Feb..
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206131
Property Id 206131

(RLNE5474098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6572 Birchton St have any available units?
6572 Birchton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6572 Birchton St have?
Some of 6572 Birchton St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6572 Birchton St currently offering any rent specials?
6572 Birchton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6572 Birchton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6572 Birchton St is pet friendly.
Does 6572 Birchton St offer parking?
Yes, 6572 Birchton St offers parking.
Does 6572 Birchton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6572 Birchton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6572 Birchton St have a pool?
No, 6572 Birchton St does not have a pool.
Does 6572 Birchton St have accessible units?
No, 6572 Birchton St does not have accessible units.
Does 6572 Birchton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6572 Birchton St has units with dishwashers.
