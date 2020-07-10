All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 657 Redford Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
657 Redford Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

657 Redford Avenue

657 Redford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

657 Redford Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single family home with front deck, full basement, and 2 sheds.

Preferred Tenants Will Have:
Credit Score Around 600
Income 3X Monthly Rent
No Recent Evictions
No Criminal Background

*$250 Pet Fee, $25 Monthly Pet Rent.

To Fill Out An Application**, Or View Other Properties Go To CoreRentalsOhio.com

We do not advertise properties on Craigslist, If this property was found on craigslist please contact us at CoreRentalsOhio.com

*Pet Fee and Pet Rent may vary.
**$30 non refundable application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 Redford Avenue have any available units?
657 Redford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 657 Redford Avenue have?
Some of 657 Redford Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 657 Redford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
657 Redford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 Redford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 657 Redford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 657 Redford Avenue offer parking?
No, 657 Redford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 657 Redford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 657 Redford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 Redford Avenue have a pool?
No, 657 Redford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 657 Redford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 657 Redford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 657 Redford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 657 Redford Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive
Columbus, OH 43228
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing