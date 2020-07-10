657 Redford Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Single family home with front deck, full basement, and 2 sheds.



Preferred Tenants Will Have:

Credit Score Around 600

Income 3X Monthly Rent

No Recent Evictions

No Criminal Background



*$250 Pet Fee, $25 Monthly Pet Rent.



To Fill Out An Application**, Or View Other Properties Go To CoreRentalsOhio.com



We do not advertise properties on Craigslist, If this property was found on craigslist please contact us at CoreRentalsOhio.com



*Pet Fee and Pet Rent may vary.

**$30 non refundable application fee.