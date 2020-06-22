All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

6500 Crab Apple Drive

6500 Crab Apple Drive
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6500 Crab Apple Drive, Columbus, OH 43110
White Ash

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6500 Crab Apple Drive · Avail. Aug 19

$1,297

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1695 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6500 Crab Apple Drive Available 08/19/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in White Oak Park - Canal Winchester!! - This lovely 2-story condo home is located in the quiet Lifestyle Community of White Oak Park in Canal Winchester, Ohio. This condo home measures nearly 1700 square feet. Located close to downtown Canal Winchester, this location affords easy access to US Route 33. This condo is minutes from dining, shopping and entertainment! Golfing and other outdoor activities are also available at nearby parks and golf courses.

This large 2-bedroom condo boasts an oversized living area. The eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, Pergo wood flooring, and white cabinetry. The sliding doors off the kitchen lead to a cozy, private patio that is nestled between the 1-car detached garage and back of the home.

The master suite features a large closet, vaulted ceilings, and an en suite bathroom. The many oversized windows in the bedrooms offers an abundance of natural light.

The finished lower level is perfect to be used for a den, rec room, or family room. The basement includes a half-bath for convenience and a separate unfinished utility area with washer/dryer connections and room for extra storage.

*sorry no pets

(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6500 Crab Apple Drive have any available units?
6500 Crab Apple Drive has a unit available for $1,297 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6500 Crab Apple Drive have?
Some of 6500 Crab Apple Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6500 Crab Apple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6500 Crab Apple Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6500 Crab Apple Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6500 Crab Apple Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 6500 Crab Apple Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6500 Crab Apple Drive does offer parking.
Does 6500 Crab Apple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6500 Crab Apple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 Crab Apple Drive have a pool?
No, 6500 Crab Apple Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6500 Crab Apple Drive have accessible units?
No, 6500 Crab Apple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6500 Crab Apple Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6500 Crab Apple Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
