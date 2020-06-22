Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

6500 Crab Apple Drive Available 08/19/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in White Oak Park - Canal Winchester!! - This lovely 2-story condo home is located in the quiet Lifestyle Community of White Oak Park in Canal Winchester, Ohio. This condo home measures nearly 1700 square feet. Located close to downtown Canal Winchester, this location affords easy access to US Route 33. This condo is minutes from dining, shopping and entertainment! Golfing and other outdoor activities are also available at nearby parks and golf courses.



This large 2-bedroom condo boasts an oversized living area. The eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, Pergo wood flooring, and white cabinetry. The sliding doors off the kitchen lead to a cozy, private patio that is nestled between the 1-car detached garage and back of the home.



The master suite features a large closet, vaulted ceilings, and an en suite bathroom. The many oversized windows in the bedrooms offers an abundance of natural light.



The finished lower level is perfect to be used for a den, rec room, or family room. The basement includes a half-bath for convenience and a separate unfinished utility area with washer/dryer connections and room for extra storage.



*sorry no pets



(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



Call us today to request an application



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



Call (614) 505-6212 or (866) 535-9956 to see this property.

http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with the ONPOINT PROPERTY TECH, INC, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



No Pets Allowed



