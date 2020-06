Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

FOR RENT! Two Story 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Near Short North! Fully updated with hardwood floors, new cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Exposed brick in all rooms and updated bathrooms. Walking distance to North High Brewery, Kroger and many other shops and restaurants. Close to Campus as well as Short North. Ready to move in August 5 $30application fee (all online). $2100/month. Owner is a licensed agent in the state of Ohio.