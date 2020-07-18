646 E 2nd Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Single Family Two-Story in Milo-Grogan - Please visit www.NewCityOhio.com for complete details and a video tour. NO SECTION 8. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home features many updates. On the first floor you will find hardwood floors and a kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. In addition, the laundry and half bath are located on the first floor. The second floor features three bedrooms with ceiling fans and large windows which provide great natural light and a large full bath with a tiled shower. The unfinished basement provides extra storage space and there is off-street parking. Please call or text Lisa at (614) 434-8406.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3870387)