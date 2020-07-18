All apartments in Columbus
646 E 2nd Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

646 E 2nd Avenue

646 East Second Avenue · (614) 434-8406
Location

646 East Second Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Milo-Grogan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 646 E 2nd Avenue · Avail. now

$1,349

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1504 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Single Family Two-Story in Milo-Grogan - Please visit www.NewCityOhio.com for complete details and a video tour. NO SECTION 8. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home features many updates. On the first floor you will find hardwood floors and a kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. In addition, the laundry and half bath are located on the first floor. The second floor features three bedrooms with ceiling fans and large windows which provide great natural light and a large full bath with a tiled shower. The unfinished basement provides extra storage space and there is off-street parking. Please call or text Lisa at (614) 434-8406.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3870387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 E 2nd Avenue have any available units?
646 E 2nd Avenue has a unit available for $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 646 E 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 646 E 2nd Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 E 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
646 E 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 E 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 646 E 2nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 646 E 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 646 E 2nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 646 E 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 646 E 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 E 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 646 E 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 646 E 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 646 E 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 646 E 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 646 E 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
